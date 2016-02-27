Which kind of plants can I keep in my apartment ?

If you love the lush look of indoor plants, but don't have a green thumb—there's no need to despair. There is a lot of indoor gardening information around that will tell you what kind of plants are easy to keep indoors. But, as some of us know, this is no failsafe approach to keeping an indoor plant alive—even a hardy one.

If you are a plant lover, you will probably find a wilted houseplant particularly disheartening. After all, we're the kind of people who actually like nurturing things and seeing them thrive. So we're going to go a little bit further today. Rather than just listing a bunch of hardy indoor plants, we will also cover a few ideas on finding the right spot for the plants. We will also list a couple of beautiful indoor plants that will thrive once you get a little more experience.

It may seem like a little work, but it's time well invested. These days we need the air purifying qualities of indoor plants more than ever. Not many people know that indoor plants not only purify the air, they also cool it as well. This is great news for those who live in hot climates.

So let's get started on your indoor garden.