Which kind of plants can I keep in my apartment ?

If you love the lush look of indoor plants, but don't have a green thumb—there's no need to despair. There is a lot of indoor gardening information around that will tell you what kind of plants are easy to keep indoors. But, as some of us know, this is no failsafe approach to keeping an indoor plant alive—even a hardy one.
If you are a plant lover, you will probably find a wilted houseplant particularly disheartening. After all, we're the kind of people who actually like nurturing things and seeing them thrive. So we're going to go a little bit further today. Rather than just listing a bunch of hardy indoor plants, we will also cover a few ideas on finding the right spot for the plants. We will also list a couple of beautiful indoor plants that will thrive once you get a little more experience.
It may seem like a little work, but it's time well invested. These days we need the air purifying qualities of indoor plants more than ever. Not many people know that indoor plants not only purify the air, they also cool it as well. This is great news for those who live in hot climates.
So let's get started on your indoor garden.
Palm plants are popular plants for office spaces because they provide a lot of flair and require minimal care. There are lots of varieties of this plant, but the Areca Palm is possibly the most popular. Recently, NASA was looking for some indoor plants that might help purify the air. They tested a variety of plants for their ease of care, durability and ability to strip the air of toxins and purify the air. This humble plant was named as the best indoor plant in all these categories.
They are often quite large, so if you're looking for something small it may be better to choose a succulent. If you do take on a palm plant, consider that they are tropical plants so they require moist soil, regular fertilizing and warm temperatures. They can thrive in direct or indirect sunlight, but moderation is best. Choose a spot which has direct sunlight, but only for a short period every day.
Peace lilies are a long time favourite for the indoor gardener. This indoor plant is one of the few truly hardy indoor plants that requires very little light—and also flowers. Peace lilies are native to tropical rainforests, so they need lots of humidity, warmth and shade. The soil should be lightly moist at all times and the plant should be fertilized every six weeks in winter. If the tips of the leaves turn a little brown or the plant fails to flower, move it to a darker spot.
These plants do particularly well in bathrooms. They are known for their air-purifying qualities and will help curb mould issues as well.
Succulents are popular indoor plants because of the huge variety of shapes and forms each variety offers. They are small, usually compact and lend themselves well to being displayed in cute little pots like these ones by Rigby & Mac.
They are known for being easy to care for, but beginners often experience problems keeping them alive. The most common problem is overwatering. Succulents like dry air. They are desert plants so give them as much sun as possible and use an unglazed pot to help them dry out. The roots need to suck water out of the air and not the soil. So let them dry out between waterings. It's best to start with the lusher, greener plants and avoid the grey or blue varieties that can be a little trickier.
The lovely spider plant as seen on the upper right in this bedroom is a great indoor plant for a beginner gardener. Spider plants need bright, indirect light and well-drained soil. They are incredibly hardy, but they are susceptible to root-rot though, so it's important to let the dry out between waterings and make sure to empty out any overspill containers. They may form brown tips with tap water, so it's better to use rainwater or purified water.
Palm and rubber plants are a super easy way to infuse green life into your home, but sometimes we just need a little oomph of colour. Begonias are a lovely, vibrant addition to the home. Although they aren't really classed as hardy plants, they only require a little extra knowledge. It's important to choose the right type of begonia though. There are three types—fibrous, rhizomatous and tuberous begonias. Just make sure to avoid the fibrous species because they are a little more difficult to grow indoors.
The other two will be happy in a location with bright, indirect light and good humidity. This obviously isn't a problem in tropical locales. They are very susceptible to root rot, so make sure to empty any overspill containers. Some gardeners suggest waiting until the plant begins to show signs of dryness before watering them at all.
Orchids have an ill-deserved reputation for being difficult to grow indoors. But the only factor you really need to consider, is how to choose the right species for your home environment. There is a huge variety of orchids available and many like fluctuating conditions. The most widely available orchids are usually the hardiest and should do well in a tropical Asian climate. Note which plants flourish in your home, the humidity, temperature and do your research.
