Handy tips to store spices

As everyone knows, spices are the true kings of the culinary world. They add that zest, flavour and distinctive trademark to many of our favourite dishes. But there is many a kitchen cupboard that is stuffed with tiny bags of mismatched jars of cumin, Sichuan pepper, chilli & powdered ginger. It may look a little exciting and spontaneous, but it's not great for the long-term storage of these all important aristocrats of the kitchen cabinet.

The problem is that we tend to gather more spices than we anticipate and it's common to outgrow your average spice rack. At the same time, we tend to use some only infrequently and hold on to them for a long time. This can lead to common issues with moisture—particularly if you live in a humid climate.

We will explore a few airtight solutions here. But before we get started, it's important to note that you should never, ever use a damp or wet spoon to scoop out your spices. Kitchens are also damp places when we're in the midst of culinary creation so it's also important to close your containers tightly as soon as you are finished using them.

So let's start exploring some options for storing herbs and spices. Enjoy!