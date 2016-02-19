How to grow aromatic herbs indoors?

The world is full of natural fragrances and aromatic herbs, so there's really no need to waste money on canned or synthesised products. With a little research and on-going care, fragrant plants can be successfully grown indoors and do triple duty as they add natural decoration, purify the air and add that lovely, fragrant scent to your home. Let's not forget that there are plenty of indoor herbs that can be used to add that special spice to your meals as well. So let's explore the secrets to growing perfect aromatic plants.

Before we get into the nitty gritty of keeping your indoor garden alive and thriving, let's explore a few popular aromatic plants. Lavender is the first one that comes to mind because it has been used for years to freshen up closets. But we also love the huge variety of other plants that can be used to sprinkle over your food. Think of the benefits of fresh basil and rosemary and mint! Mint is our great because its leaves can be plucked and brewed into fresh tea as well.

Whatever herb you choose, start with seedlings. This way you will avoid bringing in any pests and diseases from the outside world. So, let's explore the process and get growing!