Gardening DIY: How to grow vegetables in a small garden

You can grow a lot of vegetables in just a few square metres. A lot can be done with hanging containers and even a small balcony or terrace would be sufficient for a decent, small vegetable garden. If you don't have an outdoor space at all, no need to despair—some good growing lights will sort you out. The primary thing to remember is that small is good. If you are just a beginner, you'll be happy to hear that most experienced gardeners advise you to start small anyway. Perfect!

Why? We'll discuss this later on. But first, we would like to run through a few general tips. To begin, start thinking about what vegetables you would like to grow. This doesn't mean researching it to death, this means thinking about what you actually like to eat. Even better, think of something that's quite expensive to buy as well. Aside from this, some leafy vegetables such as lettuce are a good investment because you can just snip off a few leaves and keep harvesting them over and over.

We will explore this in more depth later. But for now, let's get on with exploring a step-by-step process to building a small vegetable garden. Happy gardening!