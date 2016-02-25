Wonderful Outdoor Lighting Ideas

Wonderful outdoor lighting is one of the cheapest and most creative ways you can enhance your outdoor areas. A humble balcony may be quite simple during the daytime. But at night it could become a place of magic and mystery once you have set it aglow with lamps, string-lights and solar lights.

Clever lighting is a very easy way to transform outdoor spaces into a true extension of your living space. Outdoor furnishings often need to be quite minimal for space and other practical reasons. So your lighting scheme will really set the mood, separate zones and focus attention on the natural benefits of the space.

The past few years have seen a fabulous explosion in the lighting market. With worldwide changes in legislation and the demand for more energy efficient lighting, lights are cheaper, more powerful and imaginative than ever before. So let's get on with exploring a few great outdoor lighting ideas. As usual, we will illustrate our tips with a few, fantastic photos. Enjoy!