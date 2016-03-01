This Chic and Sophisticated Apartment

If you're a fan of chic and sophisticated interior architecture, with hints of eclecticism that straddle the classic and contemporary, then this stunning apartment, brought to us by São Paolo's RSRG Arquitetos, is going to be 255 square metres of pure bliss. Located in Rio de Janeiro, this home showcases a stunning design, with its lofty, white walls and ceilings anchored in flowing timber and beautifully lit by sunlight streaming through a generous array of windows.

From the outset this home impresses, with it's open plan living and dining rooms populated by furnishings in a range of colours, forms and styles, with the trio of contrasting finishes comprising the decor adding to the apartment's cool intrigue. A spacious and highly functional kitchen stands really to accommodate a culinary storm, while a chic home office dressed in wood presents the perfect space to which the occupants can retire for work or play.

The home's bathroom glows in pristine white, with the smoky finish of white marble infusing the room with a luxurious edge, while the master bedroom invites with the caramel tones of timber, as light flows through the rooms large windows, illuminating an array of colourful artwork.