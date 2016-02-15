Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Crisp White Home of Layered Boxes

Roland Bull Roland Bull
Moradia IC, Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

This beautiful construction is located in Portugal and presents a sleek, geometric home built from an array of layered concrete boxes. Brought to us by the creatives at Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos, the home demonstrates the appeal of minimalist design, with an understated aesthetic showcased throughout, beginning with a crisp, white facade bordered by a simple, stylish garden.

Moving through to the interior and we're embraced by light decor constructed of modern forms and finishes. The sheen of white and stainless steel in the kitchen reflects the generous amounts of sunshine flowing through the home's windows, while a dark concrete staircase with an industrial edge invites ascension to the upper level. The top floor houses the bedrooms, with the abode's master bedroom bordered by a flowing courtyard in cool grey, and benefiting from a lovely view of the back yard.

The back yard rests in idyllic splendour, with the crisp lines of the home's construction flowing around for privacy, allowing the occupants to make the most of a simple garden and refreshing pool

This home presents true delight for fans of understated, modern design. Take a tour below and get inspired!

Sleek lines and a simple garden

Moradia IC, Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Villas
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

From the outside this home practically shines in the summer sun, with its facade constructed of a range of layered boxes in grey and white. An array of rectangular glass panels have been strategically placed amongst the exterior, allowing light to permeate the abode and flow within. 

A simple lawn and short hedge decorate the front yard, with the home's horticultural aesthetic tying in nicely with the sleek lines of its construction.

The sheen of modern finishes

Moradia IC, Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

Moving through to the home's interior and we embraced by a contemporary space, emulating the same sleek, crisp feel as the facade. The range of white and stainless steel finishes in the kitchen gleam with modern sophistication, and plenty of space has been included for food preparation and casual dining around the central island bench. 

Light flows into the space through a lengthy, horizontal window, capitalising on the kitchen's pale decor, which allows sunshine to bounce about the room.

An industrial edge

Moradia IC, Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Grey
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

Central within the home is this industrial-style staircase constructed of dark, polished concrete and bordered by glass balustrades. 

The staircase not only provides functional access to the home's upper level, but a stylish contrast to the prevailing, pale aesthetic of the interior design, anchoring the space with a variation of colour and material.

Master bedroom with a lovely view

Moradia IC, Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

Up the industrial staircase we find the master bedroom, which sits prime position in the corner of the home's top floor. The room's decoration is understated, with the muted decor in keeping with the remainder of the abode, and is bordered by large, glass windows and doors which afford a beautiful view of the backyard. 

Best of all is the expansive courtyard flowing in the distance. Constructed of pale concrete, the courtyard provides the perfect locale for exclusive relaxation or casual, outdoor entertainment.

Perfectly manicured back yard

Moradia IC, Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos Villas
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos
Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos

Moving back outside and we're met with a lovely, manicured back yard, replete with flowing, green lawn and pristine swimming pool. The clean lines of the home's geometric layers flow around the space, adding a sense of privacy as the occupants relax and interact outdoors. In the distance we can see an undercover area has been constructed to accommodate poolside relaxation in the shade, while a small tree also decorates the garden, presenting an intriguing departure from the understated air of the surrounding lawn.

Inspired by the sleek lines and crisp forms of this lovely home? Then take a look at The Long White Box House for more architectural inspiration!

How to separate spaces at home without building walls
Are you a fan of minimalist, geometric architecture? Tell us your thoughts below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks