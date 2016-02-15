The Crisp White Home of Layered Boxes

This beautiful construction is located in Portugal and presents a sleek, geometric home built from an array of layered concrete boxes. Brought to us by the creatives at Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos, the home demonstrates the appeal of minimalist design, with an understated aesthetic showcased throughout, beginning with a crisp, white facade bordered by a simple, stylish garden.

Moving through to the interior and we're embraced by light decor constructed of modern forms and finishes. The sheen of white and stainless steel in the kitchen reflects the generous amounts of sunshine flowing through the home's windows, while a dark concrete staircase with an industrial edge invites ascension to the upper level. The top floor houses the bedrooms, with the abode's master bedroom bordered by a flowing courtyard in cool grey, and benefiting from a lovely view of the back yard.

The back yard rests in idyllic splendour, with the crisp lines of the home's construction flowing around for privacy, allowing the occupants to make the most of a simple garden and refreshing pool

This home presents true delight for fans of understated, modern design. Take a tour below and get inspired!

