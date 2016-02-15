The Crisp White Home of Layered Boxes

This beautiful construction is located in Portugal and presents a sleek, geometric home built from an array of layered concrete boxes. Brought to us by the creatives at Miguel Ferreira Arquitectos, the home demonstrates the appeal of minimalist design, with an understated aesthetic showcased throughout, beginning with a crisp, white facade bordered by a simple, stylish garden.
Moving through to the interior and we're embraced by light decor constructed of modern forms and finishes. The sheen of white and stainless steel in the kitchen reflects the generous amounts of sunshine flowing through the home's windows, while a dark concrete staircase with an industrial edge invites ascension to the upper level. The top floor houses the bedrooms, with the abode's master bedroom bordered by a flowing courtyard in cool grey, and benefiting from a lovely view of the back yard.
The back yard rests in idyllic splendour, with the crisp lines of the home's construction flowing around for privacy, allowing the occupants to make the most of a simple garden and refreshing pool
This home presents true delight for fans of understated, modern design. Take a tour below and get inspired!
From the outside this home practically shines in the summer sun, with its facade constructed of a range of layered boxes in grey and white. An array of rectangular glass panels have been strategically placed amongst the exterior, allowing light to permeate the abode and flow within.
A simple lawn and short hedge decorate the front yard, with the home's horticultural aesthetic tying in nicely with the sleek lines of its construction.
Moving through to the home's interior and we embraced by a contemporary space, emulating the same sleek, crisp feel as the facade. The range of white and stainless steel finishes in the kitchen gleam with modern sophistication, and plenty of space has been included for food preparation and casual dining around the central island bench.
Light flows into the space through a lengthy, horizontal window, capitalising on the kitchen's pale decor, which allows sunshine to bounce about the room.
Central within the home is this industrial-style staircase constructed of dark, polished concrete and bordered by glass balustrades.
The staircase not only provides functional access to the home's upper level, but a stylish contrast to the prevailing, pale aesthetic of the interior design, anchoring the space with a variation of colour and material.
Up the industrial staircase we find the master bedroom, which sits prime position in the corner of the home's top floor. The room's decoration is understated, with the muted decor in keeping with the remainder of the abode, and is bordered by large, glass windows and doors which afford a beautiful view of the backyard.
Best of all is the expansive courtyard flowing in the distance. Constructed of pale concrete, the courtyard provides the perfect locale for exclusive relaxation or casual, outdoor entertainment.
Moving back outside and we're met with a lovely, manicured back yard, replete with flowing, green lawn and pristine swimming pool. The clean lines of the home's geometric layers flow around the space, adding a sense of privacy as the occupants relax and interact outdoors. In the distance we can see an undercover area has been constructed to accommodate poolside relaxation in the shade, while a small tree also decorates the garden, presenting an intriguing departure from the understated air of the surrounding lawn.
Inspired by the sleek lines and crisp forms of this lovely home? Then take a look at The Long White Box House for more architectural inspiration!