A Modern Timber Cabin Renovation

Stuck for ideas no how to transform your dated, country abode into a modern, rural masterpiece? Then take a look at this stunning home, brought to us by France's, Lamboley Architecte. Originally a very simple, single-story dwelling resting humbly amidst ample garden space, this home has undergone a radical evolution, and now rises up over two floors, having adopted the form of a modern, timber cabin!
The lower level comprises a stylish, crimson box housing the kitchen space, while timber slats stream around, constructing the upper floor. The interior is populated by chic, modern furnishings, while the upper level houses a lovely, timber deck, from which a gorgeous view of the surrounding neighbourhood can be gleaned.
Couched in a lush, green garden, this home showcases an impressive evolution from simple, modest dwelling to modern home brimming with laid-back style. Take a tour below and see what you think!
To begin with this home couldn't have been more simple. A modest, single-story dwelling, the home benefited from a large block of land with ample space for outdoor living and entertaining.
The structure left quite a bit to be desired however, with limited living space and only a few windows from which to capitalise on the scenery, air and light of its rural locale.
Post-renovation and this home couldn't be more different! Now a stunning, bi-level abode, the house combines the old-school appeal of a timber cabin in the country with modern finishes and a contemporary aesthetic. The red box in the home's bottom-left corner draws the eye and supports an upper balcony, while timber beams flow overhead, constructing the upper levels. Best of all, ample portals for sun and air have been included, with myriad sliding, glass doors and windows now populating the facade.
Inside and the designers have employed stylish, modern decoration to create a cosy yet sophisticated atmosphere. A dark, grey feature wall anchors the kitchen area, while an island bench surrounded by chic, leather bar stools sets the scene for casual dining. Cabinets of alabaster have been topped with flowing timber, combining the warmth of a classic palette with the sheen of modern finishes.
The upper level of the home houses a wonderful, timber deck, with access provided from both bedrooms. The deep crimson of the balcony provides a lovely contrast against the weather-wearing timber beams constructing the deck, with the entire space privy to a gorgeous view of the surrounding, rural neighbourhood.
This is the perfect locale on which to relax for some fresh air and summer sun, and enjoy the tranquility of country living.
After dark this home really puts on the charm, with a warm glow emanating from within its open plan lower floor, beautifully illuminating its red and timber facade. Here we get a real sense of the stylish interior the designers have created, with the kitchen resting behind its crimson outer walls, and a living room decorated with contemporary furnishings sitting adjacent. The transformation between this scene and the simple, pink box that preceded it is truly amazing, and provides plenty of inspiration for those wanting to revamp their own country home!
