A Modern Timber Cabin Renovation

Stuck for ideas no how to transform your dated, country abode into a modern, rural masterpiece? Then take a look at this stunning home, brought to us by France's, Lamboley Architecte. Originally a very simple, single-story dwelling resting humbly amidst ample garden space, this home has undergone a radical evolution, and now rises up over two floors, having adopted the form of a modern, timber cabin!

The lower level comprises a stylish, crimson box housing the kitchen space, while timber slats stream around, constructing the upper floor. The interior is populated by chic, modern furnishings, while the upper level houses a lovely, timber deck, from which a gorgeous view of the surrounding neighbourhood can be gleaned.

Couched in a lush, green garden, this home showcases an impressive evolution from simple, modest dwelling to modern home brimming with laid-back style. Take a tour below and see what you think!