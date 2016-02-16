A Country Home Full of Constrast

When designing a country home, its easy to get trapped in a traditional mindset and employ classic architecture to create a warm and comforting abode. That's why it's so pleasing to see a designer such as Korea's Texic Architects buck this trend, and create a home brimming with unique design elements and plenty of contrast.
From the outset the home emits a striking air, with its black and white facade definitely standing out against the softness of its rural surrounds. The angles of the the home's angular construction also present a point of difference, with an almost sculptural roof rising up upon an alabaster foundation, while a classic, wooden verandah skirts the scene.
Moving through to the interior and we're also met with plenty of contrasting design features. Lofty walls and a high ceiling of off-white are framed by timber panels and slats of varying shades, with the home's strong, ceiling beams balanced by the pale tone of its woodgrain flooring. The kitchen exudes a modern air, with the sheen of white and stainless steel characterising the space, while a small bathroom dressed in darker grey sits closer by, adding a contrast of colour and texture to the home's aesthetic spectrum.
This abode certainly represents a unique take on a country dwelling, providing plenty of inspiration for those seeking to make their mark on their rural neighbourhood. Take a tour below and see for yourself!
From the outside this home engages with its strong form, creating plenty of contrast against the softness of its country surrounds. Alabaster walls form the foundation of its facade, then flow upward, transitioning into a roof of dark iron.
Bordering the abode is a wooden verandah in classic, Korean style, which lends a subtle and simple edge to the bold design of the construction.
Once inside this unique abode we're met with a light and lofty interior, decorated in a pale palette of cool grey, off-white and timber trimming. The pale floorboards flowing underfoot creating a delightful contrast against the darker tone of the strong ceiling beams, while curved lampshade serve to subtly soften the interior angles.
Plentiful light flows in through an expanse of glass doors, casting the home in a soft glow and creating a tranquil atmosphere, in contrast its bold exterior.
The kitchen decor departs from that seen previously, with its design compact and modern, exuding the sheen of white and stainless steel finishes. Plenty of storage has been included to accommodate a large family, while a small window provides a localised view of the home's country surrounds.
Bordering the kitchen is a small bathroom which rests coolly in grey. The tone presents another design contrast within this intriguing abode, and adds depths to the room through the use of a darker shade.
The open plan interior of this home is definitely one of its drawcards, with glass sliding doors included at the front and rear, inviting light and air to flow throughout in fine weather.
This view lends insight into the the ability of the home to open up to the elements, and the simple appeal of the classic, wooden decking bordering the house, perfect for relaxing outdoors and admiring the country view.
We'll leave you with a rear view of this amazing construction, which beautifully showcases its unique, angular design. The striking contrast between the home's white facade, dark roof and wooden decking emits an intriguing aesthetic appeal, while its rural locale envelopes the property in a relaxed air, perfect for family life. Here we can also see a small, stone foot bath has been constructed, a lovely indulgence for the warmer weather and a great spot for small children to splash about!
Excited by the bold facade of this incredible house? Then take a tour of The Vibrant Pink Villa with an Exciting Exterior!