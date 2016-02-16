A Country Home Full of Constrast

When designing a country home, its easy to get trapped in a traditional mindset and employ classic architecture to create a warm and comforting abode. That's why it's so pleasing to see a designer such as Korea's Texic Architects buck this trend, and create a home brimming with unique design elements and plenty of contrast.

From the outset the home emits a striking air, with its black and white facade definitely standing out against the softness of its rural surrounds. The angles of the the home's angular construction also present a point of difference, with an almost sculptural roof rising up upon an alabaster foundation, while a classic, wooden verandah skirts the scene.

Moving through to the interior and we're also met with plenty of contrasting design features. Lofty walls and a high ceiling of off-white are framed by timber panels and slats of varying shades, with the home's strong, ceiling beams balanced by the pale tone of its woodgrain flooring. The kitchen exudes a modern air, with the sheen of white and stainless steel characterising the space, while a small bathroom dressed in darker grey sits closer by, adding a contrast of colour and texture to the home's aesthetic spectrum.

This abode certainly represents a unique take on a country dwelling, providing plenty of inspiration for those seeking to make their mark on their rural neighbourhood. Take a tour below and see for yourself!