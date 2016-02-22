A Fabulous Family Home in Spain

This stunning property, located in Madrid and designed by Valverde Arquitectos, combines a sleek, contemporary construction with the utmost in sophisticated, modern decoration. From the outset the abode exudes an appealing aesthetic, with its geometric form comprised of cool, alabaster concrete and the warmth of bright stone to create a sense of relaxed luxury.
Moving inside and the home certainly doesn't disappoint! An expansive kitchen is framed by large glass windows, inviting sunlight to illuminate sleek surfaces of white, silver and black. Bordering the kitchen is a combined living and dining area, artfully furnished with a range of unique contemporary pieces which immediately catch the eye. The home's bathroom showcases another intriguing design, with its dark decor lending an industrial edge to the abode, while out the back the designers have included a range of elements of casual luxury for the family to enjoy, such as a swimming pool and small football field.
This dwelling is a wonder to behold, and presents a delightful take on a family home, housing plenty of creativity and style. Take a look below and gain some ideas on how to augment your own property!
The exterior of this home is crisp and contemporary, with its geometric facade creating a lovely contrast of texture and colour. Flowing walls of alabaster concrete form a cubist outline for the home within, while tiles of peach and brown flow underfoot.
In the distance we can see a section of the home has been constructed of brightly coloured stone, introducing an additional tone and texture to the facade's spectrum, while the entire abode is skirted in lush greenery.
The array of tones and textures characterising the exterior of this home create a vibrant and exciting effect. A small stairway of dark stone leads to the front door, which invites entrance with its vibrant, red-stained wood. A construction lined in bright stone rises up overhead, broken by the crisp flow of the home's rendered concrete sections.
The entire effect is striking and exudes an air of warm sophistication, begging the question: what lies within?
The home's kitchen is as sleek and sophisticated as its exterior, albeit with the palette of alabaster and orange exchanged for the modern sheen of black, white and silver. White cabinets line the far wall, providing ample storage for the occupants, while large windows populate the space for an optimal influx of natural light. In the centre sits a bold, black kitchen island housing a stove and sink unit, with it's dark colour reflected in the stone tiles finishing the room's left hand wall.
Moving through to the living and dining areas and we're met with stylish, modern decoration. The dining room is open and expansive, with deep timber flowing underfoot and also constructing the contemporary dining table. This unique piece is supported by a panel of glass, creating a playful inversion of the concept of strength and fragility, with a sturdy timber slab perched on top.
Up a small stairwell sits the living area, which has been beautifully furnished with a series of black, leather couches, while a contemporary fireplace sections each space, ready to provide winter warmth.
The home's bathroom presents another unique design, departing from the light tones and sleek finishes normally employed in modern bathroom decoration. In this case the designers have opted for a darker palette, characterised by elongated tiles of deep, brown. The oxidised finish of the tiles creates an industrial effect within the room, offset only by the sheen of the shower wall and the glimmer of its silver fittings.
The rear of this home leaves absolutely nothing to be desired, with its geometric construction and contrasting palette looking out over a bountiful back yard filled with playful luxury. A lovely swimming pool is framed by large, white tiles, waiting to accommodate a refreshing dip, while a perfectly manicured lawn sets the scene for family game of soccer. This vantage also lends insight into the generous array of windows populating the home's rear walls, with plenty of glass panels positioned to allow for a maximum influx of sunlight and a gorgeous view.
