A Fabulous Family Home in Spain

This stunning property, located in Madrid and designed by Valverde Arquitectos, combines a sleek, contemporary construction with the utmost in sophisticated, modern decoration. From the outset the abode exudes an appealing aesthetic, with its geometric form comprised of cool, alabaster concrete and the warmth of bright stone to create a sense of relaxed luxury.

Moving inside and the home certainly doesn't disappoint! An expansive kitchen is framed by large glass windows, inviting sunlight to illuminate sleek surfaces of white, silver and black. Bordering the kitchen is a combined living and dining area, artfully furnished with a range of unique contemporary pieces which immediately catch the eye. The home's bathroom showcases another intriguing design, with its dark decor lending an industrial edge to the abode, while out the back the designers have included a range of elements of casual luxury for the family to enjoy, such as a swimming pool and small football field.

This dwelling is a wonder to behold, and presents a delightful take on a family home, housing plenty of creativity and style. Take a look below and gain some ideas on how to augment your own property!