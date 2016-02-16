The Cool Grey Fortress Home

This extraordinary abode, located in Argentina and brought to use by FAARQ Arquitecto, Buenos Aires, showcases a highly unique take on a family home. At first glace its sharp, grey lines and geometric shape take the form of a formidable fortress, replete with defensive, stone wall. On closer inspection, however, the home softens in a palette of cool, grey tones and exudes and intriguing and inviting appeal.

The interior has been furnished with a sense of casual, modern style, with wood and concrete constructing the decor, and features such as an opulent, leather sofa and home theatre, each adding an air of luxury within. The luxurious atmosphere is also reflected outdoors, with the designers having built in an expansive space for outdoor living, including kitchen and dining setting, and extensive decking framing a simple pool.

This home is a true architectural delight, combining a unique form, understated palette and plenty of elements of modern luxury for the family to enjoy. Take a look at the images below and see what you think!