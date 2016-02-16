The Cool Grey Fortress Home

This extraordinary abode, located in Argentina and brought to use by FAARQ Arquitecto, Buenos Aires, showcases a highly unique take on a family home. At first glace its sharp, grey lines and geometric shape take the form of a formidable fortress, replete with defensive, stone wall. On closer inspection, however, the home softens in a palette of cool, grey tones and exudes and intriguing and inviting appeal.
The interior has been furnished with a sense of casual, modern style, with wood and concrete constructing the decor, and features such as an opulent, leather sofa and home theatre, each adding an air of luxury within. The luxurious atmosphere is also reflected outdoors, with the designers having built in an expansive space for outdoor living, including kitchen and dining setting, and extensive decking framing a simple pool.
This home is a true architectural delight, combining a unique form, understated palette and plenty of elements of modern luxury for the family to enjoy. Take a look at the images below and see what you think!
From the outset this house showcases a bold facade, seen here beautifully illuminated after dark by a raft of both internal and external lighting. Its angular construction towers upwards, while the rough finish of a stone wall frames the left hand side of the property.
The effect presents a beautifully constructed, geometric fortress, with a modern edge and a formidible air!
In the light of day the home takes on a more inviting appeal, with the cool grey of its layered, concrete construction interspersed with a timber walkway and gates, and the stone wall adding a sense of textural contrast. The abode appears contemporary in style, with its muted palette softening its angular form. A lush, green lawn flows around the house, refreshing its pale tones with the vibrancy of nature.
The home's interior has been decorated with understated, modern style. Framed by a lofty ceiling of pale concrete, with timber of a similar tone lining the floor, the decor remains muted, but has been dressed up with a range of stylish furnishings. A black, leather sofa immediately draws focus within the space, infusing the home's atmosphere with a sense of luxury, while simple kitchen and dining areas of wood and white set the scene for relaxed culinary interactions.
A cleverly constructed, wooden shelving unit borders the kitchen, housing a collection of sumptuous wine, and a bamboo coffee table sits in front of the leather sofa, balancing its opulent sheen with a more casual construction.
Rounding out the living room is this cosy space, which acts as both a study area and multi-media room. A built-in timber desk provides a small place for storage or to undertake daily tasks, while symmetrical windows invite light and air and provide a lovely view if the home's exterior.
Also decorating the area is a state-of-the-art television and speaker system, setting the scene for a relaxed day or night in front of a makeshift home theatre.
In addition to its open plan kitchen, living and dining areas this home also includes ample space for outdoor living and entertaining. The back yard houses a barbecue and dining setting for use in fine weather, with its construction combining the rustic appeal of weather worn timber with a chic, black alcove housing an area for food preparation.
With sun flowing through the timber slats overhead, this space would be perfect for a summertime get together!
In addition to the home's inviting area for outdoor living, the back yard includes plenty of other elements for the occupants to enjoy! The small swimming pool seen here is perfect for a refreshing dip, and its expansive, wooden decking provides ample room to relax beneath the sun. In the distance we can see a small space housing a comfortable looking outdoor setting, while the rear of the home in its entirety is bordered by large, glass sliding doors, which instantly amalgamate indoor and outdoor living areas whenever the mood arises.
