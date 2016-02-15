The Stylish House of Overlap

This gorgeous abode, the brainchild of creatives at Japan's Architect Show Co., beautifully combines a range of materials and finishes to create a bold and engaging architectural design, both inside and out.

The exterior of the home immediately catches the eye, with a strong palette of white concrete, dark grey iron and wooden beams used to create a series of layered panels and levels—a form which inspired the home's nickname: The House of Overlap.

Moving inside and we're greeted by a serene courtyard, with ample space for outdoor living atop an expanse of pale, cement tiles, and a simple garden included to infuse the space with a tranquil air. The interior decoration employs a similar modern, geometric tone to the home's facade, with the strong lines of timber used to create a range of unique design elements, from a sleek, sculptural TV, to a series of vertical slats partitioning the home's upper and lower levels.

The designers of this abode certainly sought to think outside the box, creating a stylish dwelling perfect for a couple or small family. Take a tour below and get inspired!