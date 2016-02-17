The Beautiful Black Home by the River

Do you sometimes dream about a small home in the country, in which you could escape the daily grind and unwind amidst the serenity of nature? Well this next home is definitely for you. Brought to us by Holland's Kwint Architecten, the abode sits humbly by the banks of a small river, with its black exterior emitting a modern sheen amongst the lush green of its rural surrounds.
The dwelling has been constructed in the style of a traditional, country cabin, with its simple form elevated through the use of a dark, engaging facade. Plenty of windows and skylights have been included to maximise the influx of natural light, while pale decor characterises the interior, further amplifying the effect of incoming sun. The living room has been stylishly furnished with a small array of colourful, contemporary pieces, and a sleek, modern kitchen in white and silver lends a sophisticated edge to the home.
Best of all within this beautiful property is the sunshine and air filtering in from outside, creating a magical, serene effect—perfect for quiet, country living. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
From the outset this home charms in understated simplicity, with the sheen of its black, corrugated iron facade glowing amidst the surrounding countryside. A classic, country design, the house appears at once traditional and modern, with its simple structure housing a range of clever features intended to invite air and light to permeate inside.
Plenty of windows and skylights adorn the facade, while an open-plan lower level creates an expansive, relaxed atmosphere for the occupants.
An alternate view of this gorgeous home lends further insight into its modern design, with large, glass doors featured on its rear facade, providing the occupants with a view of the river beyond.
Indeed, the home's location is wonderfully serene, with a rolling, green landscape flanking the flowing ripples of the nearby river, providing the perfect environs for a modern, country getaway.
Moving inside and we're met with an understated interior dressed in the pale decor of light timber, white ceilings and flowing grey floors.
Pale tones amplify the effect of the natural light permeating the space, while an array of colourful, contemporary furnishings add a sense of vibrant character to the home.
Moving through the living room and we gain a glimpse of the magical effect of the sunlight filtering into this home, as it flows through ample windows and glass doors, even illuminating the home's simple stairwell. The effect is light and airy, as country elements bounce about the pale decor.
Contemporary light fittings stand ready to provide a soft glow after dark, while a large, sliding door has been included to section the living room from the bedrooms and upper level—perfect to create a sense of privacy during a family getaway.
Bordering the living room is this modern, minimalist kitchen, decorated with white and silver furnishings for a sleek effect. The kitchen is stylish and compact, with a small, matching dining setting included, primed for a casual meal.
An expanse of horizontal windows illuminate the space and provide a lovely view of the home's country surrounds, with light and lush greenery flowing inward, for a refreshing effect.
