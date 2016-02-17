The Beautiful Black Home by the River

Do you sometimes dream about a small home in the country, in which you could escape the daily grind and unwind amidst the serenity of nature? Well this next home is definitely for you. Brought to us by Holland's Kwint Architecten, the abode sits humbly by the banks of a small river, with its black exterior emitting a modern sheen amongst the lush green of its rural surrounds.

The dwelling has been constructed in the style of a traditional, country cabin, with its simple form elevated through the use of a dark, engaging facade. Plenty of windows and skylights have been included to maximise the influx of natural light, while pale decor characterises the interior, further amplifying the effect of incoming sun. The living room has been stylishly furnished with a small array of colourful, contemporary pieces, and a sleek, modern kitchen in white and silver lends a sophisticated edge to the home.

Best of all within this beautiful property is the sunshine and air filtering in from outside, creating a magical, serene effect—perfect for quiet, country living. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!

