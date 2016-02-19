A Classic Home with a Stunning Extension

When taking up residence in a piece of architectural history, it is sometimes necessary to make aesthetic concessions as your family expands and needs change, as some homes are governed by community regulation to ensure that their facades cannot be altered. Such was the dilemma for Ape Architecture & Design, who were commissioned to create an extension within this late-period, Eric Lyons-designed Span House in Blackheath, London.

The owners of the home were finding that their abode was struggling to accommodate their expanding family, but didn't want to have to shift premises, having long since fallen in love with their classic dwelling. The only answer was to create an extension within the house, in order to construct another bedroom and study area and maximise storage space. The result is a design inspiration, with three skylights having been placed on the roof to illuminate a stunning bedroom dressed in white and woodgrain. A voluminous bed sits central, while a cosy desk and built-in wardrobe have been included for stylish functionality. Best of all, however, is a beautifully constructed array of foldable bookshelves, which are filled to the brim with colourful titles and decorative objects, but retract to reveal a small entrance to the home's attic.

This extension houses plenty of great ideas to maximise space and storage within a small dwelling. Take a tour below and see for yourself!

