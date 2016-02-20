The Contemporary Home Built in a Roof

This brilliant home, the brainchild of creatives at Korea's MLNP Architects, showcases an extraordinarily creative approach to modern architecture, with the tri-level construction housing expansive living space, primarily in the home's roof!
From the outset the dwelling engages with a striking form, as its black roof rises up in the distance, perched atop a foundation of crisp, white cement. The entrance to the abode appears casually inviting, with a timber bench having been constructed in the carport to accommodate outdoor living in fine weather. Once inside we're presented with stylish, modern decoration, again infused with a casual, family feel, from the sheen of modern finishes in the kitchen to the classic combination of wood and white prevailing throughout the remaining decor.
Moving upstairs and we gain a sense of the flowing expanse of the abode, as well as the brilliant, illuminating effect of its myriad windows, and up one more level we're embraced by a serene, multi-functional loft space, which could be used as a bedroom, study or living area.
This home provides plenty of food for thought for those enamoured by bold and striking designs. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
From the outset this home is designed to catch the eye, with its black and white facade showcasing a striking, modern design. A concrete foundation supports an elevated roof area constructed of black, corrugated iron which houses an expansive living space and loft level. Plenty of transparent and translucent windows decorate the exterior, from the large, glass sliding doors visible on the ground floor to the array of skylights and windows adorning the roof construction. The entire abode is unique in form and houses an extraordinary interior.
As we approach the entrance we're met by this novel undercover area, suitable to house a vehicle or to provide a space for outdoor entertaining. A stylish, built-in bench sets the scene for relaxed interactions, while a dark, grey door provides access to the interior, which can be glimpsed flowing beyond through the home's large windows.
Once inside we're embraced by a modern interior decorated with an air of relaxed sophistication. Pale, wooden floors and high, white walls frame an array of stylish furnishings, with plenty of space inside to house a large family. Sunlight flows through the home's expansive windows, bouncing off the sheen of the kitchen finishes, which contrasts against the pale woodgrain that prevails throughout the decor. A lovely, long dining table with accompanying chairs and bench has been included, presenting a casual space for a family meal and from which to admire the home's stunning view.
Adjacent to the kitchen and dining areas is this small courtyard, presenting a second locale in which to enjoy outdoor living. Decked in dark timber, with an outdoor setting to match, the courtyard is slightly elevated relative to its counterpart at the home's entrance, creating an exclusive environment to be enjoyed by the occupants and their guests.
Moving upstairs and we get a sense of the expanse and flow the designers have included within this extraordinary dwelling. Large, glass windows frame the space, optimising the home's intake of natural light, while simple furnishings provide a space for the occupants to enjoy a serene atmosphere and lovely view.
In the distance we can see a novel stairwell leading up to the loft level. Let's take a closer look.
This stairway showcases one of the most delightfully inventive design elements within this home, with a series of layered blocks doubling as shelving units and the preliminary steps.
A stylish floating staircase of black and timber then takes over, inviting ascension to the loft level, which houses its own unique sense of charm.
The uppermost level of this stunning home presents a serene, multi-functional expanse, benefiting from myriad skylights which invite sunlight to flow in and provide a stunning view of the surrounding city. Decorated in an understated palette of white walls and flowing, timber floors, the space could variously be used as a bedroom or secluded living room, depending on the needs of the family.
