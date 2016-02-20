The Contemporary Home Built in a Roof

This brilliant home, the brainchild of creatives at Korea's MLNP Architects, showcases an extraordinarily creative approach to modern architecture, with the tri-level construction housing expansive living space, primarily in the home's roof!

From the outset the dwelling engages with a striking form, as its black roof rises up in the distance, perched atop a foundation of crisp, white cement. The entrance to the abode appears casually inviting, with a timber bench having been constructed in the carport to accommodate outdoor living in fine weather. Once inside we're presented with stylish, modern decoration, again infused with a casual, family feel, from the sheen of modern finishes in the kitchen to the classic combination of wood and white prevailing throughout the remaining decor.

Moving upstairs and we gain a sense of the flowing expanse of the abode, as well as the brilliant, illuminating effect of its myriad windows, and up one more level we're embraced by a serene, multi-functional loft space, which could be used as a bedroom, study or living area.

This home provides plenty of food for thought for those enamoured by bold and striking designs. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!