The Sleek Grey Layered Home

While there's a lot to be said for bold and striking architecture, sometimes style and simplicity can make the happiest of marriages. So it is with this next property, brought to us by Tokyo's atelier SPINOZA Architects, which rests in understated glory as a series of sleek, grey layers.

From the outside the home appears humble and compact, with its cool, grey exterior standing out from the street, while a lofty and light living space glows from within. Upon entry we're embraced by a sea of white and wood, with this classic combination prevailing throughout the decor. Contrasting timber tones and vintage furnishings add a sense of character, while the classic elements of Japanese design are present in the bedrooms and back garden. Moving up to the second floor and we're met with another spacious level, housing a second kitchen and cosy, private courtyard drenched in sun.

Perhaps most intriguing in this unique dwelling however, is a range of sectioned rooms finished in the moderately rough texture of chip-board. These spaces present a multi-functional departure from the home's wood and white decor, with the chip-board even making its way up to the apex of the property to construct a small attic to be used for storage.