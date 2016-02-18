The Stone Home in the Mountains

Do you ever dream of a secluded retreat in the country, perched high atop a hill and surrounded by stunning scenery? Well then this extraordinary dwelling with provide plenty of inspiration, with its stone facade and wooden architectural augmentations showcasing an amazing design, that beautifully blends historical and modern style.

Brought to use by the creatives at Spanish architecture firm, Arcadi Pla i Masmiquel, the home rises up amidst its gorgeous, mountainous surrounds, with its high, stone walls resting on an impressive, aged foundation. Inside, the abode has been dressed in decor of soft timber, with woodgrain flowing across its walls and ceilings and even prevailing throughout the home's furnishings. Ample windows have been included to provide multiple vantages from which to admire the surrounding view, while a cosy balcony and expansive deck have also been constructed to accommodate outdoor living.

This home will definitely inspire a daydream or two—take a tour below and tell us how you would decorate the interior!