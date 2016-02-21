The Modern Timber Home in the Country

This lovely, country home, located in Ukraine and brought to us by Aleksandr Zhydkov Architecture, presents a striking, modern design, constructed primarily of timber slats. The home's facade exudes plenty of geometric style, as the timber flows around its glowing interior, framing the array of contemporary furnishings within.

Floor-to-ceiling windows cover one side of the property, meaning that each room is bathed in the soft glow of country sunshine, while the interior decoration creates an atmosphere of modern luxury. The living room is populated by a range of comfortable, voluminous lounges and, beyond a wall of dark, grey bricks, the kitchen and dining room stand ready to accommodate a lively dinner party. The home's master bedroom exudes the enviable combination of classic and contemporary design for an air of extreme comfort, while the bathroom rests resplendent in a trio of crisp, modern finishes and luxurious bathroom fittings.

All in all this home presents a haven of comfort and style, tucked behind a uniquely designed facade. Take a tour below and see what you think!

