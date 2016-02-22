This Magnificent Brazilian Mansion

This stunning property, brought to us by the creatives at Brazil's Roma Arquitetura, showcases an enviable modern mansion oozing plenty of luxury and opulence. Immediately engaging from the street, the home's facade has been constructed of a cool combination of white walls, interspersed with timber panels and a chic ream of mirrored glass, which flows up the centre of the exterior.

Moving inside and we're met with a beautiful design, as the dwelling's high walls and ceilings create a lofty and light atmosphere, while its furnishings infuse the space with an air of palatial luxury. Classic pieces with fine finishes populate the sitting and living rooms, with each space also bathed in light by virtue of the home's incredibly high windows.

The rear of this abode also hosts plenty of luxurious appeal, with expansive decking supporting an outdoor kitchen, bar and dining setting—perfect to accommodate a lively, summer soiree! Bordering the area for outdoor living is a pristine swimming pool, with a surprise in store beneath its gentle ripples, as one wall of the pool has been constructed of glass to provide a stunning view of the home's lush, green surrounds.