How to Reduce the Humidity in your Home

Today on homify we are going to be taking a look at how to reduce household humidity. But why should one be concerned with an increase in humidity in the home? Humidity is one of the main causes of condensation within domestic spaces, which can compromise the health and comfort of its occupants. Additionally, condensation can damage interior finishes, raise the cost of utilities, and increase the maintenance within a residence. If your home feels as though it is a sauna, full of wet steam, or if you are constantly sweating, you undoubtedly have a humidity problem.

Air naturally contains water vapour, with the volume directly depending on the ambient temperature within the home. Here in Hong Kong the humidity can vary greatly depending on the season. Winter generally experiences lower humidity than the summer months, when the percentage can reach unbearable heights that hover around the 90 percent mark. In order to feel comfortable and healthy in your home, you will want to ensure the interior humidity of your dwelling is between 30 to 50 percent, with an ideal level of 45 percent. During the hotter months this may be almost impossible to achieve, but it is possible to lower the level to ensure a more comfortable ambience and atmosphere.

If you would like some assistance in reducing your domestic humidity, check out the hints below, and safeguard your dwelling against damaging and uncomfortable water vapour today!