High Ceilings: 6 Great Ideas to Copy!

High ceilings epitomise class, elegance and luxury. Not simply an architectural detail that adds spaciousness to the floorplan of a home, high ceilings add an air of sophistication, and a majestic ambience rarely found in cramped or cloistered dwellings. High ceilings are a valuable feature to your abode, and should be looked at as a prized amenity providing unlimited advantages for the interior of your property.

But how can you possibly make the most of this space, and what can one do to maximise its potential, while still retaining a roomy ambience? Often there are many different answers to these questions, and it depends on individual tastes and preferences. Colours, textures, additions, and treatments are all considerations that will change the way the high ceiling appears and feels within the home.

Today on homify we are going to be taking a look at different ways you can maximise your high ceilings and walls, in a timeless and advantageous manner. If you have a home that would benefit from a bit of a makeover or refresh, check out the gorgeous examples below and get some inspiration and ideas for your property!