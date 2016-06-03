A beautiful Brazilian home with plenty of style

Need ideas to augment your modern family home? Well this next abode should provide plenty of food for thought with its elegant, geometric facade housing a host of stylish, modern finishes and furnishings. Located in Brazil, this home was born of the creative minds at Livia Martins Arquitetura E Interiores, who have managed to create an open and expansive property, suitable to house a budding family.

From the outset this home cuts a fine figure, with the crisp lines of its facade extending down to the front garden and driveway. Once inside we're met with elegant, contemporary decoration, with a range of artistic flourishes included to add a sense of character. The home's kitchen is dressed in the unique decor of dark brown, with woodgrain and granite prevailing throughout the finishes and furnishings, while an area for casual entertaining has also been included—perfect to host a lively cocktail party!

The bathroom emulates the crisp facade of the home's exterior, with its range of finishes creating an aesthetic contrast that frames numerous, luxurious bathroom fittings, and a glimpse at one of the home's bedrooms reveals a bold and striking design, bathed in a spectrum of blue.

This home showcases a gorgeous design, with each room filled with its own, stylish personality. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!

