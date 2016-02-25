5 steps to hang your curtains properly

A beautifully hung curtain will look supremely elegant, provide privacy and add that refined finish to a room. Great curtains can even make a small room appear grand and give a home that magical intimate sense of cosiness. However, the steps to actually learning how to hang curtains correctly are not widely understood.
These days we are getting more imaginative and looser in our approach to window treatments. Some of us are choosing more bohemian fabrics or even recycled dress fabrics, while others are going for less formal and more minimalist railings. While we love any trend that encourages people to experiment, the huge variety of window treatments has led many of us to overlook the basics of how to hang curtains properly.
So, to learn how, keep reading. We will show you the 5 steps to hanging curtains properly—and as usual we will explore them through a series of beautiful interiors.
It's easy to fall in love with a curtain fabric and buy it on a whim or without properly measuring your space, but it will cost you. It's never a good idea to estimate the size needed, no matter what the shop assistant might say. Properly measure up your space. This means drawing up a small diagram with the length of the wall from the top of the ceiling to the bottom of the floor. Then, mark in the window length and width. After this, you can make a clear decision on the hanging style you would like. The amount of fabric needed might surprise you.
This is one of the more common mistakes people often make when dressing their windows. If the curtain rod is the same size as the window, the curtains will hang in front of the window. This will block light and make your window appear smaller.
As a general rule, it's a good idea to make the width of your curtains 2-2.5 wider than the width of your window. This will help create that generous fullness that is so needed. As for length, choose something that brushes the ground. These curtains by Cabbages & Roses pool on the ground for a very elegant look. If you are buying a pre-made curtain set that does not quite touch the ground. Choose a larger size and get it hemmed up.
It's common for people to make the mistake of hanging their curtains too low. Attach your curtain rods to the uppermost area of the wall so the curtains touch the ceiling. If you don't feel comfortable doing this, just shift it a good few inches above the window frame. As seen here, this will make the room appear taller and add an elegant, streamlined look to the room.
Sorting out your window treatments and hangers can get a little tricky and frustrating. This may lead you to get lazy about ironing out the folds or wrinkles in the fabric. No, they won't sort themselves out anytime soon, so take the time to iron them. One easy approach is to use a portable steamer. They'll look great afterwards, particularly if you have chosen a lightweight material.
As we lighten up our interiors, curtain materials have become more light-weight and minimalist. A sheer curtain light this allows for lots of light to pass into your room for a soft, elegant effect.
When choosing the weight of your material, consider how a light weight fabric might fall to the ground and a heavier one may not fold at the edges as crisply. For this kind of gauzy fabric, It's best to keep the fittings less formal to avoid any bulkiness at the seams and use a simple curtain rod to retain the sense of ease and simplicity inherent in this style.
The window treatments are the main event, but the hardware is important, too. Pay attention to how heavy the curtains are, sometimes you may need a rod with extra support or additional hardware. Also, think about the style of the rod and finally and how it goes with the curtain style.
