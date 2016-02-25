5 steps to hang your curtains properly

A beautifully hung curtain will look supremely elegant, provide privacy and add that refined finish to a room. Great curtains can even make a small room appear grand and give a home that magical intimate sense of cosiness. However, the steps to actually learning how to hang curtains correctly are not widely understood.

These days we are getting more imaginative and looser in our approach to window treatments. Some of us are choosing more bohemian fabrics or even recycled dress fabrics, while others are going for less formal and more minimalist railings. While we love any trend that encourages people to experiment, the huge variety of window treatments has led many of us to overlook the basics of how to hang curtains properly.

So, to learn how, keep reading. We will show you the 5 steps to hanging curtains properly—and as usual we will explore them through a series of beautiful interiors.