Build your own garden pond!

Obviously, the first step in building a pond in your garden is to zero in on the exact location where the pond has to be built. Since we spend most of our times indoors, my first tip would be to choose a place which is easily observed from even within the house. For example choosing a place just outside your big living room window would allow you to enjoy the beauty of the pond even from your living room. Just make sure that the place is sunny enough.

The next step now is to decide on the size and shape of your garden pond. Remember here that the bigger your pond, the more maintenance it will require and vice versa. So keep in mind the maintenance cost before you start digging a huge pond! A small tip I would give here is to not build a garden pond smaller than 30 square feet. The ideal pond depth should be 18 inches or more. Choose from any pond shape you desire—from simple squares, ovals and circles to free flowing shapes—the decision is entirely yours. However, steer away from very complex pond shapes with sharp edges.

Once the place and the pond size is decided, get digging. Mark the outline leaving extra space all around the pond and start digging with a spade. Start digging from the centre and move outwards. You can choose to build a tiered pond too if you have decided on having a waterfall in your pond.