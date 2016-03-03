7 Super Tricks to Make Your Home Invaluable

Home is where the heart is! True to the old adage, there is nothing more relaxing than coming to home after a hard day’s work. With a lot of focus on creating wealth through a property, a good home improvement plan helps you to make the most of your little den. With simple cosmetic and structural changes, the value of your home increases multifold. Do not worry if you are on a tight budget. There is something for everyone! With a little bit of planning in advance, you can easily give your home a nice makeover. Trivandrum-based interior architects I Nova Infra, offers simple yet elegant options to aid in your project. Also, here are some tips that will help you kick start this activity.
One of the most cost-effective improvements and the simplest of all that will change the look of your home is paint! Don’t we all love the fresh look that a painted home gives? Façade is the first thing that catches the attention of a visitor to your home. Hence, it is important to give a good first impression when they enter the house. Painting the façade is the easiest way to add the value of your property and instill confidence to the buyer. While painting the façade, go for shades that are naturally complementary and avoid bold accents. Choose exterior colour schemes that would highlight the prominent architectural features of your home like the rooflines and doors.
Everybody loves a little bit of extra space isn’t it? You don’t need to settle for a small patio or deck. With a little bit of imagination and creativity, you can give a boost to your living room by creating an outdoor living space. Take the help of an interior designer or look for some inspirations from the several do it yourself ideas available and extend your living space to make a well-designed outdoor living area. Remember that the architectural style of your home has to blend seamlessly with your outdoor living extension. Lighten up the living room with some plants and accessories and complimentary colours to create the cozy effect. Rest assured, the investment that you make on extending the living space would not go unnoticed and can help in increasing value to your home.
In the hottest housing markets, remodeling the kitchen returns more than double the cost involved. A neatly done kitchen reflects the personality and taste of the owner and is the focal point of the home. An open kitchen is a great idea to invest your money on while renovating the kitchen and definitely helps in increasing value of your home. Even if you are unable to renovate the entire kitchen, small upgrades like the granite counters, tile floors, premium appliances can boost the look of your kitchen and attract attention. Ensure easy access to the three points of the kitchen triangle which is a sink, cooker and the fridge. A state-of-the-art kitchen is what everyone would love to have!
While focusing on the living room and kitchen, essentials such as a good sized bathroom should not be left behind. Before you begin to renovate the bathrooms, compile a list of must haves in the bathroom. An uncluttered layout that utilizes clever storage will not only make your bathroom look inviting but also makes it look spacious. Go for shades like white or neutral colours to give the illusion of more space in the bathroom. Simple things like a toilet seat and the pedestal sink are easy to install and changes the look of the bathroom. Do not forget to repair the fixtures and mirrors as they add to the appeal of the room as well.
When you plan to sell your home, what the buyers see when they first walk into your home is extremely important. That is why we stress on redesigning the garden and giving it a nice facelift. Gardening is one of the most underrated and overlooked home improvement projects. A beautiful garden makes your home stand out from the rest of the homes in the neighborhood and helps create a visual appeal to the entire property. Place some shrubs, have a swept walk away and adorn your garden with some beautiful flowers. Pay a visit to the nearest nursery to pick some stuff for your garden. Chalk out a plan and ensure you do not spend a fortune while redesigning the garden. All said, nobody would like to maintain a complicated garden. Keep it simple and appealing.
When it comes to furnishing your living room, comfort is king! Jazz up your living room and add some swanky furniture to make it look cool. Get rid of the old furniture that occupies a lot of space in your living room and instead looks for compact ones that make your room look big. If you are on a budget, there are a lot of options available on second-hand furniture as well. Pay special attention to the chairs, sofas and cushions and go for fabrics that complement the colour of your living room. Do not hesitate to spend a little more on the living room and give it a much-needed makeover that would add great value to your home.
These simple tips are bound to make a good impact to your home. It is often a misconception that home improvement requires a huge budget. Even with little savings, you can spruce up your home. Consult a qualified realtor in your neighborhood before investing on any home improvement projects as they know exactly what the buyers look for in a property. Keep in line with the trend and invest only on essentials that will add value to your property. Once your home improvement project is successfully completed, you will be surprised to note how you have transformed your home completely and added tremendous value to it! Do not forget to click the ‘Before’ and ‘After’ pictures to show it to your friends!
