6 budget-friendly ways to perk up the look of your living room

It is rightly said, “First impression is the last impression.”
The living room is that first impression about the entire house that leaves an inkling on the visitor’s mind. A lot of us spend a lot of time and create memories cherishing the moments spent together as a family, right in the living room. Activities such as watching television, relaxing, gossiping and many other countless moments add to the list. Yet, we are constantly on a look out for some change to make this eminent part of our house, indeed the best. Living room renovation is the best aspect to consider in order to give a make-over to your room as per your wish. One does not actually need an interior designer to do so always, as there are many tips and tricks that can be followed to achieve an altogether different look and appeal to that particular area.
Certainly, the living room tops the list if we think about doing renovation at your home!
All you need is a flair for offering some innovation and of course the zeal to do something different and creative, yes, there you are with a new design most of your friends would ask you for!
Living room renovation is not as easy as it seems especially when you are tight on budget!
Here, we share some of the most important aspects of living room which needs attention from time to time, but with constant care & maintenance, you could save a lot of money, while the results would be splendid.
A lot of us entertain our friends and family in the living room. Most of the things are sorted on the fly, the moment the right seating plan arrives! Creating a comfortable seating and making space for easy movement around is an important aspect in living room renovation. One has to develop a space efficient plan for a relaxed living. You need to opt for the precise combination of the seating plan and matching coordinates. Arranging the space is equally imperative to accomplish a comfortable seating.
Keep window treatments light and airy so that the natural light can shine through or have drapes that can be pulled back to let the light flood in, it surely does make a difference. The windows are as important as the room itself! Windows too play a vital role and influence the ambience of the room. Keep changing the curtains as and when required!
One has to consider essential flooring while doing the living room renovation. Before a room can be decorated or furnished, it must have substantial flooring. Taking into account the budget, one can choose from a variety of floor options like wood or stone flooring or concrete or even a simple rug can make a difference. You could get an area rug to cover the floor or create a colour coordinated rug mosaic for an intelligent & inexpensive way to get a fresh lease of life for your living room.
Invest in furniture which is light in weight & has minimal clothing around it. Make sure your furniture has legs. This makes it easy to clean & maintain. However, if you have a cloth based sofa or a setae, it is advisable to have the upholstery changed to get an instant new look. Opting for the right piece of furniture can make your room feel bigger than it really is! Rearranging the furniture or getting rid of unwanted/old furniture is one of the cost effective way of doing up your living room. One has to arrange the furniture in a manner that there is no disturbance and allows hassle free movement. Selecting the right kind of furniture is an essential element in living room renovation.
Lighting is an imperative aspect as it directly connects with altering moods. Lighting is important because of the intimacy it creates! Use a combination of different lamp shades. The right lampshades can make a variation. Modifying the lighting system & fixtures is an easy &low-cost way to give your living room a whole new feel & colour. Try using dimmers that allow you to control the level of light to suit the activities that take place in the space. A good living room lighting scheme uses different kinds of light, set at different levels, that work together to make the space warm and attractive. One has to keep in mind the right selection of lighting schemes while doing the living room renovation.The awe-inspiring decor by York, UK-based Inspire Audio Visual here can also be considered when you are out of ideas.
Accessories always have the power
to breathe new life into your home décor. Whether it is changing an old lampshade with a brighter one, adding an interesting rug, replacing the rusty pictures that have been hanging on your wall for quite some time, adding a mirror with an attractive frame, or throwing in some extra cushions with pretty designs, accessories can instantly perk up the look of your living room, even when you are on a budget. A visit to the local flea market or antiques market can surprise you sometimes with their offerings. A vintage clock, a good photo frame, an old tool, or a lamp might have been sold by someone, but could add that much needed elegant touch to your living room!
