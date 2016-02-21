How can I style my fireplace mantel?

Whether your home is modern, rustic, traditional, or ultra-contemporary, you will want to choose a fireplace and mantel that suits your chosen aesthetic. The fireplace mantel, mantelpiece, or chimneypiece as it is sometimes called originated in medieval times as a covering that was used to catch smoke. Essentially reducing the risk of interior fires and spontaneous combustion, mantels created a safer and more practical space to burn timber.

Over the years, the mantel has retained its efficiency, while also becoming a stylish necessity to any fireplace, wood-burning, gas, or otherwise. The mantel that sits above the fireplace comes in many different styles, forms and designs. From bright colours, intriguing textures, or simple elegant finishes, there exists a plethora of classic or unique options.

If you would like a helping hand and some stylish examples, check out the images below and ensure you pick your new mantel with confidence.