Replanning the apartment: Do's and Dont's

When picturing a beautiful home, the home is usually palatial. However, 300 square feet studios that have been designed with sliding doors and concealed spaces go to show that a house doesn’t have to be big to be beautiful. Every home has the potential to look it belongs in a magazine centerfold if it is designed well. The most important part of designing a house is to plan it properly such that the available space is utilized optimally.

Unless you’re building your own home, chances are the layout for your apartment doesn’t completely fulfill your needs. This means that you need to replan the apartment before you can live comfortably in it. Before planning an apartment think about your lifestyle and how your home can reflect that. An important question to ask yourself is “which is the most important room in my house?” For example, if you socialize a lot at home, it is more important for you to have a large living room than to have a large bedroom. When planned smartly, a room can have more than one function. With home becoming smaller, flexible spaces are set to be the new norm in interior design.