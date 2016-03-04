Six Steps to a Time & Budget-friendly Bathroom Renovation!

What’s the most neglected accessory of your bathroom? The mirror of course! Ever gave a thought to this ubiquitous object which shows your reflection faithfully but do not figure in your priority list? Get a grand mirror, and let it grab all the attention! A mirror which would fit in perfectly with the over-all scheme of things. Over-sized or small, mirrors must be functional besides adding the right dosage of chutzpah to your bathroom. Mirrors add a lot of space to your bathroom, so if the bathroom is small, remember to put in some to add space to your bathroom.

So, it is possible to revamp your bathroom without splurging like no tomorrow. Proper planning and informed purchases can give your bathroom a makeover. Bathrooms are a place to indulge in some good ol’ narcissism, a place to be the real you; don’t you think it deserves to be at the top of your priority list? Give bathroom renovation a serious thought and enjoy the pros of having a wonderfully decorated bathroom where you can spend some blissful moments.

