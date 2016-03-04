Six Steps to a Time & Budget-friendly Bathroom Renovation!

Bathrooms have always been a place of necessity, hardly more than that. But things are rapidly changing, bathrooms are getting a luxurious twist and enjoying an elevated status with the rest of the rooms in your home. Color-coordinated, ornate and sometimes overtly decorated with the best of accessories, bathrooms are no longer the same. If you are thinking of bathroom renovation and changing the look of the bathroom a la’ the one you saw in those plush interior magazines. Here are some tips to consider and implement before you plunge into the task of refurbishing your bathroom.
If you are planning for bathroom renovation, fix your budget in advance. Having a budget and planning accordingly could stop those last minute expenses from piling up and burning an enormous hole in your pocket! Right from zeroing on the shops from where you are going to buy things to the workers who would toil hard to remodel your bathroom, down to the smallest nitty-gritties, it pays to get everything planned well in advance. Especially when you are working around a budget, you can tweak your expenses to suit your requirements.
If your bathroom lacks natural light or a window you could incorporate some tricks to create an illusion of lights. Pastel shades on your wall with use of accents can add a bit of natural light. Use of dark walls can create the opposite impression, so avoid dark colors. Ample use of reflective objects like mirrors, placed appropriately could do the trick for you. Consider using reflective materials like granite for your countertop. The usage of gold or silver colored hardware could do the needful as well. Include artificial lights at strategic points. Focus should be on the places where you do the make-up, in this case task lighting works wonders. Cabinet lighting could illuminate those work-spaces which needs ample lighting, for example the sink. Accent lighting, placed in either a cabinet or elsewhere it would enable you to reach for your things with ease. Give decorative lights a dekko as well, not only does it draws your attention to it but also gives an impression of space and light. So, up the ante of your bathroom renovation with these lights and marvel at your beautiful bright bathroom. Checkout how Bangalore-based Studio XS has created a play with lights.
Your bath shelf is the most hard-working thing in the bathroom, since it carries a host of things on it. An orderly bathroom is indeed a sight for sore eyes. But if you are working around a budget and you cannot pull out all stops in creating a brand new bathroom take steps to make your bathroom clutter free. The easiest way to do that is put in some open shelves, especially when besides price, space is a constraint too. Open shelves give an impression of space if they are wall-mounted well, better still! Place it in such a way so that it is not too close to your shower but close enough to reach out to your shampoo or other toiletries with ease. Make it big enough so that all you’re grooming products are comfortably ensconced in it. Select a material to suit the background! Confused? Use a marble shelf which would blend in beautifully with marble floors. Play with patterns to give it a designer feel, you don’t always have to resort to the mundane to cater to conventionalism. Jazz your shelves with aromatic oils and potpourri and think of whiling away some precious minutes in a fragrant ambience.
There’s nothing like some good old color on your bathroom walls to infuse in it the brightness hard to acquire otherwise. But it does not always mean painting your walls a red! You are not painting your walls regularly are you? So give it a soothing appearance by resorting to pastel shades and use brighter shades for accents, like cabinets accessories and so on. It could give it the much needed brightness to give it a brand new look! Without making it look quirky you can give a little fillip to freshness and your bathroom renovation would be taken to an all-new level.
The right accessories can give a unique touch to your bathroom. Years of using a bathroom can rob off its luster, the bathroom fixtures like the sink, the cabinets and the bathtubs could do with a re-haul as well. Choose from ornate designs or contemporary designs a change of accessories can do a world of good to your humble bathroom. A stylish towel rack or a bright bath mat could give it a face lift. Pep up the room with a delectable shower curtain. A busy pattern could contrast well with your plain walls. Right accessories could make or break your bathroom. So give accessories a serious thought when doing your bathroom renovation.
What’s the most neglected accessory of your bathroom? The mirror of course! Ever gave a thought to this ubiquitous object which shows your reflection faithfully but do not figure in your priority list? Get a grand mirror, and let it grab all the attention! A mirror which would fit in perfectly with the over-all scheme of things. Over-sized or small, mirrors must be functional besides adding the right dosage of chutzpah to your bathroom. Mirrors add a lot of space to your bathroom, so if the bathroom is small, remember to put in some to add space to your bathroom.
So, it is possible to revamp your bathroom without splurging like no tomorrow. Proper planning and informed purchases can give your bathroom a makeover. Bathrooms are a place to indulge in some good ol’ narcissism, a place to be the real you; don’t you think it deserves to be at the top of your priority list? Give bathroom renovation a serious thought and enjoy the pros of having a wonderfully decorated bathroom where you can spend some blissful moments.
