Create your own DIY fabric wallpaper: 6 easy steps

One of the initial steps in any DIY project is to find the appropriate tools and material – you don’t want to go wrong with this step! A trip to your local hardware store or DIY store will set you up. All you need for your DIY fabric wallpaper is the fabric (measured to ensure that it is enough for your wall and fits the dimensions you are looking to cover), a small foam roller as well as a roller pan for you to mix, roll and smear your wet ingredients together, push pins to hold the fabric in place while applying, a pair of sharp-edged scissors – large but light – and a knife that’s good for crafting or a cutter with razor sharp teeth.

Once you have all your tools ready, you need to find yourself an open space, preferably with a large table that can house your tools and allow you to spread the length of your fabric so you can work on it comfortably. Remember to get yourself a pair of rubber gloves to avoid getting your hands dirty or hurt.

Apart from the fabric, the other important material is liquid starch. This usually comes in a ready to use solution and you would do well to pick up a gallon per 4 metres of fabric. Use a deep bucket or a large bowl to pour it into.