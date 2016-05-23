Indoor plants are an important part of a home, particularly if you are an apartment dweller in a big, busy city. They are your substitute garden, link to nature and infuse your home life with some much-needed serenity. But almost every home gardener is guilty of getting a little lazy and plonking ordinary old pots on the window ledge.

This is a shame, because houseplants have organic lines and lovely colours that can be incorporated into your design. They can often be used to decorate vertical space, and this is very important if you have a small apartment. So, here at homify, we have gathered a great collection of indoor plant displays. Without further ado, here are 12 creative ways to display indoor plants. Enjoy!