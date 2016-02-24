A Beautiful Renovation in Brussels

In a world in which space is increasingly limited, it can sometimes seem a daunting task to attempt to infuse a humble dwelling with character and style—particularly when constrained by the prospect of apartment living in a densely populated city. That's why this lovely abode boasts plenty of food for thought!
Located in the Belgian capital, Brussels, this apartment was designed and renovated by Alizée Dassonville Architecture, and showcases a modern design, with crisp, white decor and contemporary furnishings that exude an air of style and subtle luxury. The white walls and ceilings have been interspersed with various hints of colour, from a sea-blue splash back in the kitchen to a strip of orange shelving in the home's master bedroom. Patterned tiles add an air of elegance to the bathroom, which manages to include a bath tub despite the home's modest dimensions, while the living room is bathed in light flowing in through its classic windows.
This home is infused with an air of understated style, demonstrating that limited space need not equate to limited creativity. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
When undertaking this renovation the designers decided to completely transform the home's interior, by re-structuring the layout and reinvigorating the decor. A cleverly designed, elevated bed frame was built in the master bedroom, and modern windows were added to aid the influx of natural light.
A renovation of this kind must be carefully planned and executed so as to cause minimal disruption to the surrounding homes, and avoid any kind of structural damage within the building. Let's see how is turned out!
The result is incredibly impressive, with the apartment now characterised by high, white walls and ceilings and decorated with a range of contemporary furnishings. Light flows through a set of classic windows, illuminating the living room to lovely effect, while a sculptural light fitting hangs overhead to provide ambience after dark.
The living room furnishings are stylish and understated, with a simple, grey couch taking centre stage, while a patterned rug flows beneath to subtly enliven the room.
The home's kitchen also gives off a stylish, contemporary air, with the sheen of its white finishes camouflaging a generous array of storage, to ensure a streamlined effect. Splashes of colour have been added to invigorate the atmosphere, with a cobalt blue bench providing a sleek space for casual entertainment, and complemented by the sea-blue splash back behind the kitchen bench.
Moving through to the bathroom and we're embraced by a pale, serene space decorated with white walls and ceilings but anchored in the lively pattern of its tiled floor. While the patterned tiles add a busy element to the room, their palette remains understated and elegant, tying in beautifully with the white and wooden finishes of the remainder of the room. A contemporary bath tub has been included, inviting relaxation by the occupants and adding an extra element of luxury within the humble dimesnions of this home.
The final room we'll tour in this lovely apartment is the master bedroom, which has been constructed as a elevated alcove, benefiting from plenty of light bouncing off its predominantly white decor. A strip of orange shelving breaks the flow of the white walls and ceilings with a refreshing burst of colour. The entire space appears cosy, modern and highly functional, with plenty of storage included in cabinets built into the base of the bed and its surrounds.
