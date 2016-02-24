A Beautiful Renovation in Brussels

In a world in which space is increasingly limited, it can sometimes seem a daunting task to attempt to infuse a humble dwelling with character and style—particularly when constrained by the prospect of apartment living in a densely populated city. That's why this lovely abode boasts plenty of food for thought!

Located in the Belgian capital, Brussels, this apartment was designed and renovated by Alizée Dassonville Architecture, and showcases a modern design, with crisp, white decor and contemporary furnishings that exude an air of style and subtle luxury. The white walls and ceilings have been interspersed with various hints of colour, from a sea-blue splash back in the kitchen to a strip of orange shelving in the home's master bedroom. Patterned tiles add an air of elegance to the bathroom, which manages to include a bath tub despite the home's modest dimensions, while the living room is bathed in light flowing in through its classic windows.

This home is infused with an air of understated style, demonstrating that limited space need not equate to limited creativity. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!