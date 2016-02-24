5 tips to keep your carpet perfect for longer

Carpet is undeniably the most difficult domestic floor to keep clean. Despite your best efforts, carpets inevitably fall victim to stains, spills, and spots. Carpet, although one of the most comfortable and luxurious flooring options is also one of the most difficult to maintain. Walking through the house with shoes on, drinking red wine, or simply the wear and tear of daily life all contribute to the overall condition of your carpet. If you are looking to increase the life of your floor, you may want to consider different stain resistant varieties, and even different materials. Each carpet comes with a range of advantages and disadvantages, which can help determine how often you will need to clean and maintain your carpet.
When purchasing, it is important you focus on the different elements and components available to safeguard against cheap or easily damaged flooring. However, many of us have carpet that has been installed or added by previous owners. In this case it is crucial you determine the type of carpet you have in order to care for it correctly. So how does one keep carpet looking new and fresh? What simple steps can you take to retain the life and efficiency of your soft and sumptuous floor covering?
Today on homify we are taking a look at five simple tips and tricks that will ensure you keep your carpet looking professionally cleaned, as well as maximising its life and appearance.
First things first, it is important to determine the type of carpet you have in your home. You can speak to a professional about this, or do a little research yourself. Generally, it shouldn’t be too difficult to determine the type of carpet you have, and once you know, you can begin preparing an efficient cleaning schedule.
Never underestimate the power of regular vacuuming. Cleaning dust and dirt from your carpet regularly will help to ensure that it stays pristine and its original colour. If debris is traipsed inside the home and into the carpet, it will eventually bury itself deep in the shag. Once the dirt is embedded within the carpet fibres, it is much harder to remove.
Handy tips: If you have a large area of carpet within your abode try vacuuming a different section on different days. This will ensure you avoid a daunting clean of your entire house in one hit.
Baking soda can be a great way to deodorise and refresh your carpet without the use of harsh chemicals. This wonderful material removes any funky odours your carpet may have soaked up, while also removing any small stains. Vacuum your carpet first to remove any lingering dirt, and then spread a generous amount onto the floor. Leave for approximately 1-2 hours, and then vacuum. This works brilliantly for living room carpet that tends to soak up ambient smells and odours easily.
Be careful: Test an obscure patch with baking soda to guarantee you don’t inflict unwanted staining on your carpet. Baking soda can be quite gentle on your carpet’s fibres, but it is always best to check before smothering the entire floor in the substance.
There really is nothing that compares to professional carpet cleaning. In order to preserve your carpets integrity, style and comfort, consider the ‘8 month’ rule and have your floor cleaned on a regular basis.
Hint: Deep cleaning of your carpet is essential, and many professionals offer regular cleaning schedules at reduced prices. Chat to a local carpet cleaner and discuss implementing a regular steam clean to keep your floor looking spectacular.
Stains can really deteriorate your carpet, and transform your floor from fab to drab! Ensure your carpet stains fresh and stylish by utilising a stain remover as quickly as possible after a spill.
Don’t forget: Different stains require different solutions! There is no point trying to remove chewing gum with baking soda, or red wine with a vacuum, each different stain needs a different remedy.
Remember, for general stains you will want to blot them, as opposed to rubbing them in. As soon as you start rubbing a stain you encourage extra fibres to take on and attract the stain, making it harder to remove in the long run. Instead blot the stain, removing it upward and out, rather than sideways. Soda water is also a good solution to use for beer, wine and other alcoholic spills. Blot the spot, add soda to the carpet and draw the stain out. If the stain is stubborn, try using a vacuum cleaner and some professional stain remover. Spray the stain remover onto the stain, leave for 1 minute, and vacuum upward without the appliance nozzle. Once you have removed as much of the stain as possible, rinse with water and lay a tea towel over the wet patch. Add a heavy item on top, and leave for about 3-4 hours.
As for chewing gum, the solution is ice cubes. Surprisingly drying chewing gum with ice is the fastest way to save your carpet from the sticky, gooey mess that is gum. It’s easy to accidently walk gum into your home, and when it sticks to the carpet it can look terrible. Cover the patch with ice cubes, and wait for it to freeze. Lift the gum with a fork, ensuring it pulls away from the carpet fibres without lifting too many fibres out of the backing.
Removing shoes at the entrance to your home can mean the difference between a stylish and comfortable carpet, and a messy unkempt space. It seems easy enough to remove shoes at the front door, or entry to a room, but more often than not we forget to. Shoes wear out carpet faster than any else in your home. If you find your carpet is located in a high traffic area of your dwelling, you may like to consider taking off your shoes to preserve your carpet. By reducing the volume of shoes on the carpet, you will preserve the fibres, and ensure your flooring last longer and looks fresher.
Make life easier: If you are struggling to get friends and family to remove their shoes before they enter the room, try employing a shoe holder at the front door to remind everybody to respect the carpeted floors. This will also help keep the shoes organised within your front entry space, contributing to the cleanliness and organisation of your abode.
We hope this Ideabook gave you some helpful hints to refresh your carpet.