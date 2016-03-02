A Highly-functional Family Home in London

Looking for ideas on how to augment your family home to include both fantastic form and high-level function? Well then take a tour of this lovely abode, located in London and designed by Mustard Architects.

This house exudes a subtly industrial aesthetic, with its exposed bricks and ventilation inspiring its nickname, The Raw House. Open plan kitchen, dining and living areas flow behind the home's exterior, which is framed by a generous array of large, triple-glazed glass doors and windows, providing highly effective insulation.

Light fills the interior, and is amplified through the use of pale decor, creating a sense of visual expanse that travels right throughout the home's lower level. Best of all, the designers have incorporated a range of measures to reduce costs and enhance sustainability, from the triple-glazed glass, to Passive Input Ventilation in the home's floors, walls and roof and underfloor heating which acts as a thermal store.

This house is full of ideas and inspiration for those seeking to reinvent their own abode, while reducing costs through sustainable functionality. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!