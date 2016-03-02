A Highly-functional Family Home in London

Looking for ideas on how to augment your family home to include both fantastic form and high-level function? Well then take a tour of this lovely abode, located in London and designed by Mustard Architects.
This house exudes a subtly industrial aesthetic, with its exposed bricks and ventilation inspiring its nickname, The Raw House. Open plan kitchen, dining and living areas flow behind the home's exterior, which is framed by a generous array of large, triple-glazed glass doors and windows, providing highly effective insulation.
Light fills the interior, and is amplified through the use of pale decor, creating a sense of visual expanse that travels right throughout the home's lower level. Best of all, the designers have incorporated a range of measures to reduce costs and enhance sustainability, from the triple-glazed glass, to Passive Input Ventilation in the home's floors, walls and roof and underfloor heating which acts as a thermal store.
This house is full of ideas and inspiration for those seeking to reinvent their own abode, while reducing costs through sustainable functionality. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
The exterior of the home introduces it raw finish, with the exposed bricks of the facade exuding a subtly industrial sense of history. Triple-glazed glass doors and windows have been added for both aesthetic and functional purposes, with the glass providing optimal insulation, while also creating a sense of openness and flow throughout the property.
Moving inside and we get a glimpse of how this home is able to open up to the elements in fine weather, with its large, glass doors and windows retracted to allow light and air to circulate within. The interior decor has predominantly been kept white, a decorative measure that serves to amplify the effect of the sunshine streaming into the home, while the deep tone of timber and sheen of stainless steel in the kitchen provides a lovely contrast of colour and texture.
Internally heated concrete floors flow underfoot, and exposed ventilation can be seen trimming the kitchen ceiling, further adding to the subtly industrial or 'raw' atmosphere within this home.
The generous array of glass doors and windows framing the home are not the only elements adding to its beautiful, interior illumination, with an array of skylights trimming the ceiling to capitalise on path of the sun throughout the day. The effect is an incredibly light interior, which increases the sense of visual expanse within the home and creates the perfect environs for the occupants to relax and interact.
Moving through the home's lengthy and open interior we can see that the designers have sought to amalgamate the kitchen, dining and living areas in an open plan. Flowing floors in dark timber delineate the living room from the kitchen and dining room, subtly altering the aesthetic with a greater sense of depth, even though the entire lower level of the home remains unified.
The living room has been dressed in a slightly darker palette relative to the crisp white seen throughout the remainder of the home, with the deep tones of its woodgrain floor anchoring flowing, off-white walls. The furnishings within the space have been kept simple and modern, with the red couch seen here exuding a vibrant sense of comfort and style. The room retains a classic structure, with large windows allowing light to flood the space and a simple fireplace included, presently decorated with spring flowers in honour of the season.
Did you like the subtle, clever transformation of this lovely home? Then take a look at A Classic Home with a Stunning Extension for more design ideas!