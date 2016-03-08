The Stylish Modern Home Powered by the Sun

This stylish home, located in Germany, showcases an award-winning, sustainable construction courtesy of Licht-Design Skapetze GmbH. The winner of the Deutschen Traumhauspreis for 2015, this home has the amazing ability to produce more energy than is consumes, due primarily to its sophisticated photovoltaic solar system and energy efficient lighting fixtures and appliances.

Indeed, the home presents the perfect marriage of form and function as, framing its credentials as an eco-conscious dwelling, is a stylish, modern construction filled with sunlight and playful decoration. The exterior presents a simple, white structure encasing myriad windows and glass doors, with panels of timber included to add contrast and character. A simple deck frames the house, providing an understated yet functional locale for outdoor living, while inside we're met with high walls and ceilings in pale tones, furnished with hints of colourful eclecticism.

The kitchen and dining room within the home exude contemporary sophistication, as does the bathroom which has been styled in black and white. Upstairs, however, the home's bedrooms depart from the muted palette of the ground floor, with more colourful decor employed.

This house is an absolute inspiration for those seeking to create a dwelling that combines sustainability with modern style. Take a tour below and see for yourself!