Before and After: Rustic French home conversion

It's incredibly wasteful to tear down a perfectly functional home and replace it with a fancy new design. Sometimes we may just love our existing home, but need to make a few big structural changes. Unnecessary renovations are not just a waste of money they aren't that great for the environment either.

But this doesn't mean that a home transformation cannot be dramatic. Opening up your living spaces, widening the windows and adding new skylights can have a powerful effect. If you are thinking of some or all of the above, come with us to explore the transformation of a French country home.

In the home we will explore today, Parisian architect Oliver Stadler used a restrained and careful approach. He drastically increased the amount of light entering the home, and the result is a humble, cosy home with lots of bright interiors.

Come with us on a photo tour to explore more.