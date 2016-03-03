Before and After: Rustic French home conversion

It's incredibly wasteful to tear down a perfectly functional home and replace it with a fancy new design. Sometimes we may just love our existing home, but need to make a few big structural changes. Unnecessary renovations are not just a waste of money they aren't that great for the environment either.
But this doesn't mean that a home transformation cannot be dramatic. Opening up your living spaces, widening the windows and adding new skylights can have a powerful effect. If you are thinking of some or all of the above, come with us to explore the transformation of a French country home.
In the home we will explore today, Parisian architect Oliver Stadler used a restrained and careful approach. He drastically increased the amount of light entering the home, and the result is a humble, cosy home with lots of bright interiors.
Before: While the original structure was certainly intact, the facade was dark and definitely uninspiring. There is no colour and little real engagement with the surrounding nature. This is one country home that could have just as easily been transplanted in a large urban setting.
After: The front windows have been considerably widened. Two more skylights have been added to the roof and the dated porch railings have been replaced by minimalist wire. We can't of course forget to point out the landscaping. It has been refreshed with the addition of a garden path and a line of lively bushes. But the most striking change is the colour. A bright white facade adds a vibrant and contemporary look to the home.
The new, large windows really allow a whole lot of bright light to enter the living room. The effect is warm, engaging and vibrant. The interior has been minimally furnished and the colour scheme is pale, with a few natural, earthy accents. This is one contemporary decor without a trace of pretention.
Moving to the far side of the living area, we have a good sense of the open plan layout. While we don't have pictures of the interior before renovation, we can only presume that like most older homes, this interior was once composed of a series of boxy rooms.
Country homes can look a little silly if the decor is too contemporary for the surrounds. This interior strikes the perfect balance of contemporary, minimalist furnishings and rustic treatments. Consider how the wooden floorboards, wooden bookcase and the iron support beams have been used to create a contemporary rustic look. The bold golden chair offers a striking contrast to the extremely light and minimalist bookcase and window seat structure. It's a simple approach that really works.
The slant of an older style pitched roof may seem like a hinderance when it comes to adult sized rooms. But for a small child, a narrowing crawlspace is certainly an exciting thing. Here we can see how this corner has been turned into a play corner. The custom made cupboards have been perfectly utilised to make the most of the otherwise awkward space.
