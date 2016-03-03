A Leisurely Home Full of Light and Style

This amazing home, located in Portugal, comprises 600m2 of leisurely bliss, having been designed to display the spirit of a holiday house but to be used as a functional, full-time dwelling. Born of the creatives at Porto's INAIN Interior Design, the home impresses with its expansive layout and steady influx of natural light, with floor-to-ceiling glass panels framing much of the exterior.

Inside the abode has been decorated with a sense of casual sophistication, perfect to accommodate a budding family. Multiple areas for relaxation and play have been included, from a traditional living room to a billiards room and home theatre. The primary bathroom is couched in luxury, finished in white and green stone and housing a contemporary, circular bath, while the bedrooms and en suites each exudes their own unique, colourful character.

The crowning jewel of this stunning residence however, is undoubtedly its area for outdoor living. Comprised of flowing, timber decking and a lengthy swimming pool, the home's back yard presents the ideal locale in which to enjoy the Portuguese summer!