The Luxurious Home that Opens Up to the Elements

This sleek and stunning home is brought to us by Mexico's P11 Arquitectos, and presents an impressively designed construction, that beautifully opens up to the elements and is filled with an air of relaxed luxury.

From the outset the home exudes modern style, with the crisp lines and multiple textures of its facade creating a striking form. A glimpse inside reveals a wonderfully open and spacious abode, with ample room to relax and entertain. An expansive living room opens out onto flowing decks of white and wood, presenting an enticing locale in which to host a large soiree. Similarly, the home's dining room is populated by an enormous banquet table, with the space also able to amalgamate with the back yard by virtue of a ream of glass, sliding doors.

The kitchen surprises, with its white walls and ceiling framing a range of dark fittings and finishes constructed of brown stone and timber, while the bathroom appears relaxed and inviting, and houses a simple, central garden which refreshes the space with nature's green.

This home will provide plenty of inspiration for those seeking to design or build in a tropical locale, in which outdoor living is possible all year round. Take a tour below and see what you think!

