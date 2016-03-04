The Luxurious Home that Opens Up to the Elements

This sleek and stunning home is brought to us by Mexico's P11 Arquitectos, and presents an impressively designed construction, that beautifully opens up to the elements and is filled with an air of relaxed luxury.
From the outset the home exudes modern style, with the crisp lines and multiple textures of its facade creating a striking form. A glimpse inside reveals a wonderfully open and spacious abode, with ample room to relax and entertain. An expansive living room opens out onto flowing decks of white and wood, presenting an enticing locale in which to host a large soiree. Similarly, the home's dining room is populated by an enormous banquet table, with the space also able to amalgamate with the back yard by virtue of a ream of glass, sliding doors.
The kitchen surprises, with its white walls and ceiling framing a range of dark fittings and finishes constructed of brown stone and timber, while the bathroom appears relaxed and inviting, and houses a simple, central garden which refreshes the space with nature's green.
This home will provide plenty of inspiration for those seeking to design or build in a tropical locale, in which outdoor living is possible all year round. Take a tour below and see what you think!
The exterior of this home emits a cool air, with its sleek lines and contrasting colours and textures engaging the eye in simple style. The sheen of the glossy, black panels of the garage and front doors break up the paler tones of the facade's rough stone wall, white roof and concrete construction. A simple front garden decorates the exterior, with its design in keeping with the minimalist aesthetic of this abode's construction.
Moving through to the interior and we're met with a beautifully open and expansive space, with tiles of white stone flowing underfoot, balanced by lofty, white ceilings. The walls present a mixture of pale stone and glass panelling, with a lovely area for outdoor living located just beyond the glass sliding doors. The room is light and airy, with its array of comfortable furnishings in muted tones enlivened by colouful cushions and a stunning, modern painting.
The home's kitchen impresses in shades of dark brown and black, with the sheen of stone and the warmth of wood defining the space. The room showcases a wonderfully modern design, with it black cabinets and drawers complemented by the brown stone of the kitchen island and shimmer of stainless steel appliances.
White decor frames the dark fittings in order that the room doesn't appear too gloomy, while timber doors and panels add a hint of homely style throughout the space.
The bathroom is also spacious and light, with sunshine filtering in through a skylight, and bouncing about the room. Pale decor and a large mirror amplifies the effect of the light, while wooden paneling and a stone bench elevate the room's aesthetic with hints of luxury. Perhaps the most delightful design element in this space is the small, central garden, which freshens the bathroom with natural greenery and adds a burst of colour to the decor.
Moving back into the home's living quarters and we encounter the dining room, with its generous dimensions able to accommodate a large party. A modern, glass-topped banquet table runs the length of the space, surrounded by a raft of simple chairs in dark wood.
Dangling above are twin chandeliers, which add an air of classic luxury to the setting, while the entire room is bordered by sliding, glass doors, which can fully retract, inviting light and air to circulate within.
Further afield we come across this lovely, relaxing space for outdoor living. Perched atop a flowing deck of white tiles, the space comprises both a chic setting for casual interactions and for dining. A ceiling fan has been included to keep the air flowing on balmy evenings, while plenty of room has been allocated to accommodate guests.
Framing the setting is the home's crisp, green garden, which refreshes in tropical style, with a range of potted plants, palms and bamboo decorating the back yard.
An alternate view of the abode reveals the extend of its open design and generous space for outdoor living, with its deck flowing in shining white, and bordered by the darker tones of timber panels. The stone walls of the exterior create a sense of textual contrast, alongside the crisp, green lawn and stark, white roof. This vantage demonstrates the dwelling's ample appeal as a locale for entertaining, with this home basking in relaxed, luxurious style from start to finish.
