The Geometric House with Minimalist Appeal

Are you a fan of modern, geometric architecture? Well then this next home, the brainchild of Mexico's Arquima Arquitectos, is definitely for you. Exuding oodles of contemporary appeal with its sleek lines and cubist design, the home appears streamlined and striking.
The interior is lofty and bright, with its high, white walls and generous array of windows inviting light to circulate within. The home's kitchen presents playful decoration, with a modern palette of pale woodgrain and stainless steel finishes spiced up by fluoro green bench tops, while the bathroom rests in stylish tranquility, with its large spa surrounded by a moat of smooth, white stones for a calming air.
Central within the home is a small courtyard, which includes a lovely, cubist pond filled with rippling water and aquatic plants. The courtyard is visible from multiple vantages within the home, and showcases and lovely architectural addition.
The facade of this stunning home exudes bold appeal, with its strong lines and quartet of textures showcasing a modern, cubist design. The dark tones of grey stone, black metal and brown timber are interspersed with reams of rendered, white concrete, with each section creating part of an overarching, cubist construction.
Large windows also populate the facade, indicating an open and spacious dwelling within.
Moving inside and we're definitely not disappointed! Lofty, white walls and ceilings populate the home, creating a sense of expanse and allowing the bountiful natural light flowing through its series of windows to circulate with ease.
Pale tiles finish the flooring, augmenting the sense of lightness within the home, while a simple stairwell in dark timber and black steel paves the way to the its upper level.
The kitchen presents a departure from the bright, white decor of the living room. While the kitchen walls have been painted a light tone, its fittings and finishes display the lively combination of pale woodgrain, stainless steel and vibrant, fluoro green! The effect is striking and playful, with this space perfect for family living.
In the bathroom we find another light and open space, decorated with white tiles that have been variously interspersed with patterned counterparts.
A large spa rests central, inviting luxurious indulgence with the prospect of warm, bubbling water, and trimmed by a series of white stones, designed to promote tranquility and relaxation.
The upper level continues the home's minimalist aesthetic, with flowing, white walls framing a floor of dark timber. Soft light filters into the space overhead and also though the abode's exterior, linear panelling, with timber beams streaming across a spacious front window, adding a stylish yet functional design feature to the facade.
Moving outside and we come across this simple space, with a central courtyard having been included within the house, housing a small, cubist pond filled with rippling water and aquatic plants. White walls frame the courtyard, with the home's bright kitchen visible in the distance, and the array of small windows decorating the living room glowing from the right hand wall. The courtyard is resplendent in minimalist style, and provides a simple and charming space for outdoor living.
