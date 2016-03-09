The Geometric House with Minimalist Appeal

Are you a fan of modern, geometric architecture? Well then this next home, the brainchild of Mexico's Arquima Arquitectos, is definitely for you. Exuding oodles of contemporary appeal with its sleek lines and cubist design, the home appears streamlined and striking.

The interior is lofty and bright, with its high, white walls and generous array of windows inviting light to circulate within. The home's kitchen presents playful decoration, with a modern palette of pale woodgrain and stainless steel finishes spiced up by fluoro green bench tops, while the bathroom rests in stylish tranquility, with its large spa surrounded by a moat of smooth, white stones for a calming air.

Central within the home is a small courtyard, which includes a lovely, cubist pond filled with rippling water and aquatic plants. The courtyard is visible from multiple vantages within the home, and showcases and lovely architectural addition.