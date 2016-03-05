The Country Manor Blending Eclectic and Industrial Style

Do you ever dream of a home in the country? A place to which you could disappear for days or weeks to relax and unwind in casual comfort? Well then this extraordinary abode, courtesy of Brazil's Carlos Salles Arquitectura, should provide plenty of inspiration!

Situated on a rolling embankment and surrounded by nature's green, this home immediately intrigues, with its concrete construction exuding a relaxed, industrial air. A curved facade softens the structure, and frames an open and inviting living area filled with artistry and eclecticism.

Paintings and drawings populate the walls, alongside an array of large windows, which invite light to fill the home and illuminate its contents. Comfortable furnishings in classic, vintage and country styles decorate the living room, while a contemporary fire place has been constructed in the centre of the ground floor, partially sectioning the living room from the kitchen and dining areas. The master bedroom oozes country appeal, with flowing timber panels constructing a rustic feature wall behind the bed, while the bathroom is decorated in colour-blocked tiles, and houses a large spa for a sense of modern luxury.

This home is an absolute pleasure to behold, and is filled with a vivacious sense of character and style. Take a tour below and gain some ideas for your own ideal country getaway!