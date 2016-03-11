The Magnificent Mansion Brimming with Understated Luxury

This incredible home, brought to us by Brazil's Carlos Salles Arquitectura sets a new standard in luxurious, modern living, with its cubist construction housing a raft of features designed to pamper and indulge.

Perched atop a rolling, green hill, the home impresses with a striking, contemporary form comprised of white and terracotta boxes. Once inside, the magic continues, with its open and light interior framing stylish spaces for living and dining, a kitchen in cool black, expansive bedrooms with an understated allure and even a room dedicated to tranquil relaxation, replete with indoor pool!

Moving outside again and we're met with a lovely space for outdoor living, with a dining setting and kitchen both resting in casual style beneath a simple shelter, while a short walk down the dwelling's grassy hill brings us to a stunning swimming pool. The curved shape and glistening ripples of the pool offer an irresistible invitation to dive in for a refreshing dip, while a pool house has been constructed at one end, in order that occupants and guests alike have a comfortable, sheltered place to relax.