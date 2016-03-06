The Geometric Home of Concrete and Timber

In most modern constructions, design materials such as wood, plaster and brick are often still favoured by architects, to create durable homes in a range of styles and forms. This interesting abode, designed by Argentina's Besonídas Almeida Arquitectos, bucks this trend by combining a predominantly concrete structure with myriad timber panels, for a unique, geometric effect.

From the get-go this home engages the eye with its striking form, with the cool grey of its concrete shell interspersed with wooden beams. The interior of the abode is just as inventive, with a lengthy, open plan design housing kitchen, living and dining spaces, and flanked by a courtyard and a deck to accommodate outdoor living.

The master bedroom is at once cosy, light and functional, with its luxurious bed surrounded by built-in furnishings for storage and display, and the entire room is lit to perfection through a large window. The bathroom, meanwhile, departs from the cool, grey tones prevailing throughout the home's decor, with its expansive shower unit lined in a mosaic of brown tiles, which infuse the room with its own sense of personality.

This home showcases a highly unique design and aesthetic, with plenty of ideas in store for lovers of geometric architecture. Take a tour below and see what you think!

