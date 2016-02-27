Fabulous ways to decorate your garden with plants

Plants have an amazing ability to brighten, enliven and enhance an outdoor space. Whether you are blessed with a large expansive garden, or simply a postcard sized patch of earth, you will more than likely want to enhance your exterior terrace. But where should you begin when planning a revitalised plant-filled garden? There are a few things to consider when designing your new space. Firstly, you will want to ensure you choose the correct foliage and greenery for your space.
Today on homify we are taking a look at a variety of different plant species, as well as extra tips and tricks to ensure your garden is stylish, vivacious, and most of all enjoyable. Simple solutions such as adding the right volume of perennials, or how to organise shrubs are essential to creating a fabulous garden. If you would like to learn more, check out our gorgeous examples and ideas below, and renovate, refresh and revitalise your outdoor space.
The distribution and location of shrubs within a garden is extremely important. When you are planting shrubs directly in-ground, you should ensure you have a good plan, and it is never advised to move a plant once it has been propagated. One great idea therefore is to house your shrubs in pots and planters. This will allow them to be moved around regularly, and can mean you have versatility with your garden layout and design.
This example is a great demonstration of how to create a stylish garden with shrubs. In this instance the shrubs have been planted into the ground, but the design and concept is strong, meaning nothing will require movement.
Next up we are taking a look at some beautiful bougainvillea. This bright and vivacious flower is a striking addition to any garden and can truly assist in creating a space that looks and feels special. Available in a range of pink and purple tones, bougainvillea are wonderful grown in pots and planters, allowing you to more and shift the design of your space with ease.
Here in this example we are lucky enough to see some gorgeous flowering plants that have been potted in glazed black planters. The result is an eye-catching compact garden that is brought to life through colour and thoughtful planting.
Perennials are a fabulous way to keep the an element of life and verve in your garden for years to come. As opposed to annuals or bi-annuals, perennials will come back year after year, providing your garden with life and energy. There are many different perennials including plants that will not need replanting, and will grow in your garden as long as you continue to feed and water them. Technically the term perennial means any plant that grows consistently without replanting for more than two years. For this reason it is important to research any plants you may decide to plant in your garden. Certain species and varieties (especially edible plants) will die after 3-4 years, and this will mean you have to replant.
If you want a full and lush garden year round, it might be important to think about deciduous plants versus evergreen varieties as well. In a place such as Hong Kong evergreen plants are particularly popular due to the lack of seasons. However, deciduous can impart a striking different within a garden as they are constantly changing.
Hibiscus flowers are associated with warmth, kindness, and tropical locations. The national flower of many island nations, hibiscus have long been a popular choice for those who want large and impressive flowers with an easy care plant. Hard to kill, and available in a range of different sizes, hibiscus are a great choice when it comes to free-flowing garden spaces that aren't concerned with fussiness or neatness.
Plant your hibiscus in a sunny location where they will receive adequate natural light in order to grow to their full potential. Hibiscus also requires water fairly regularly, which shouldn't be a problem in Hong Kong during any of the seasons.
Roses are the epitome of luxury and opulence. Found in many different residences from contemporary spaces to charming cottage gardens, a collection of roses is an age-defiant and gorgeous addition to any home. But which colour to use, and how to arrange the plants is a common question pondered by many amateur gardeners. Luckily it is fairly hard to go wrong with roses. Every colour is magnificent, and it basically comes down to personal preference when selecting a variety.
As for the location and arrangement, that can be slightly more challenging. You will want to ensure you create a lovely and tranquil space, so it is often a good idea to speak to a professional landscape designer in order to achieve a suitable design for your space.
Hydrangeas are one of the easiest plants to grow, and look absolutely fantastic when paired with other foliage and greenery. Not simply an in-ground plant, hydrangeas also look fabulous in pots, and are a popular choice for balconies and outdoor terraces.
In this image we see a perfect garden space with an alfresco dining area for hosting all of those lovely events and parties. The canopy of green trees has been grown to create cover for the table and chairs, offering the necessary shade for day-time dining. Neat and tidy, this garden space is surrounded by hedges that contain the terrace and impart dramatic greenery. However, it is the hydrangeas that are truly the icing atop the cake. Situated at the head of the table, the lush collection of white hydrangeas look gorgeously contrasted against their dark green leaves.
