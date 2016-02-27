Fabulous ways to decorate your garden with plants

Plants have an amazing ability to brighten, enliven and enhance an outdoor space. Whether you are blessed with a large expansive garden, or simply a postcard sized patch of earth, you will more than likely want to enhance your exterior terrace. But where should you begin when planning a revitalised plant-filled garden? There are a few things to consider when designing your new space. Firstly, you will want to ensure you choose the correct foliage and greenery for your space.

Today on homify we are taking a look at a variety of different plant species, as well as extra tips and tricks to ensure your garden is stylish, vivacious, and most of all enjoyable. Simple solutions such as adding the right volume of perennials, or how to organise shrubs are essential to creating a fabulous garden. If you would like to learn more, check out our gorgeous examples and ideas below, and renovate, refresh and revitalise your outdoor space.