Easy tips to reduce noise in your home

Noise is one of the biggest problems within houses and apartments. At night noise can affect sleep, interfere with rest and relaxation, and generally disrupt your life. You may think this is normal, and if you live in a busy area of Hong Kong, you are most likely well-accustomed to the bustle of one of the world's largest cities. However, noise in the home can have huge implications on the health of yourself and your family. Without adequate sleep we can develop fatigue, which leads to irritability, headaches and stress. In order to protect ourselves from too much noise we need to contain the volume produced in our dwellings. Noise can come from many different sources: air conditioners, appliances, televisions, animals, neighbours, and even air traffic. Some of these issues are solvable and some are more difficult. To begin, it is often best to start with the interior of your home.

Today on homify we are going to look at the ways in which you can remedy domestic noise, and create a healthy and enjoyable home. Thoughtful design and practice greatly reduces the impact of noise in our homes, and thus improves the quality of our living environment. Read on for some handy hints and helpful tricks to revitalise the interior of your abode.