Stylish ideas for beds and bookshelves

Bed and books go together like bread and butter. Beds have always been a place where we relax, unwind, and release our mind and soul. Therefore, it almost goes without saying that our beds will act as a cosy and comfortable place to sit back and enjoy a good book. Beds and books are ageless, from small children hidden under covers reading fantasy novels with a torch to adults refreshing themselves for a long day ahead; sleeping spaces and reading materials are a tried and tested combination. However, our books tend to reside within living rooms rather than bedrooms. They are stacked up around sofas, sitting on side tables, and rarely do we decide to include a bookshelf in the bedroom. Instead of housing all of your books in the living quarters of your dwelling how about investing in some solid shelf space in your bedroom?

Today on homify we are paying homage to this timeless partnership with a collection of beds with bookshelves. From contemporary under bed storage, to kids' bunks replete with all the bells and whistles, we have something you'll love! Check out the interesting and unique examples below and transform your bedroom to include a little convenient literature space.