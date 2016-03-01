The Stone Farmhouse with a Casual Country Air

Countless generations of European country living, have seen the rise and fall of myriad architectural styles and structures, with a range of construction materials also used to suit various climates and functions. The strength of stone has long stood the test of time, as is evident in this beautiful home, with Spain's Rubio Bilbao Architects having taken a traditional, stone farmhouse and augmented it with a range of modern additions, elevating the home to meet the needs of a 21st century family.

From the outset, this property presents a charming facade, with its rough, stone structure immediately catching the eye. Sections of glass and timber have been added, both inside and out, opening the home up to the elements and inviting light and air to circulate within. A glimpse of the living room reveals a lovely blend of modern and traditional styles, with the rough edge of the dwelling's stone walls softened by an array of casual, modern furnishings and warmed by a contemporary fireplace.

The kitchen and bathroom also present pleasing and unique designs, with the former having been decorated in light timber and concrete, and the latter exuding depth and luxury, with its black and white finishes adding a sense of drama to the space. A lofty upper level houses the home's bedrooms, with a guest bedroom showcased here, in which two, single beds invite relaxation beneath an array of windows looking out onto the home's tranquil surrounds.