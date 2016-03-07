7 international styles to pick from when you are designing your dream home

Deck up your terrace in the best possible way! Even if it's small you can turn it into a cozy niche by incorporating some boho- chic styles! A Portuguese vibe can blend in the salt of the sea and relaxed ambiance of the place making it a wonderful place to relax after a stressful day! Give it a white washed look as in Portugal they complement the azure sea beautifully! Put in a few cushions, Add a patterned rug and put in some potted plants and there wouldn’t be a cozier place to catch up with yourself!

If you incorporate the best of the world’s designs you can conjure up the dream home you always spent hours wondering about! A slice of the exotic east, the utilitarian minimalism of the west The boho vibe of the Mediterranean a combination of all this can give you a home which is cosmopolitan in the real sense of the word! So don’t bother yourself silly as to what kind of style should I design in my house? Now you can sit back and see the architectural wonder, a home which would be like a culmination of international home-styles!

You may delve deeper by looking at The international home: styles from around the world