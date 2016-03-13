7 Tricks to Save Electricity Consumption in Your Home

Climatic change and Global carbon emission are a growing threat to our economy. However, it is a result of our own activities. The impact of this is multifold, beginning with pollution to depletion of resources like power. The good news is that Hong Kong has laid a very strong foundation to achieve a high amount of energy savings. The city is set to achieve a reduction in energy intensity by 40% by the year 2025, using 2005 as the base. Here is how you can contribute to it as a common man.

Saving electricity is a social responsibility and it is the collective responsibility of the community that can yield good results. Energy saving begins right from home! Making small and modest changes to our daily lives can go a long way in reducing the energy consumption. Let us look at some tips to save electricity at home and that too with minimal efforts. The following tips are tried and tested ways to help you achieve this goal.