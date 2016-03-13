7 Tricks to Save Electricity Consumption in Your Home

Climatic change and Global carbon emission are a growing threat to our economy. However, it is a result of our own activities. The impact of this is multifold, beginning with pollution to depletion of resources like power. The good news is that Hong Kong has laid a very strong foundation to achieve a high amount of energy savings. The city is set to achieve a reduction in energy intensity by 40% by the year 2025, using 2005 as the base. Here is how you can contribute to it as a common man.
Saving electricity is a social responsibility and it is the collective responsibility of the community that can yield good results. Energy saving begins right from home! Making small and modest changes to our daily lives can go a long way in reducing the energy consumption. Let us look at some tips to save electricity at home and that too with minimal efforts. The following tips are tried and tested ways to help you achieve this goal.
Take a minute off and analyze your electricity bill to understand what consumes the highest energy. This is the first basic check to save electricity. You will be surprised to note that lighting usually accounts for around 20% of the electricity bill. We have been blessed with abundant sunlight. Make use of this free source of light wherever possible. The compact fluorescent bulbs, also known as CF bulbs are a great option to consider instead of the conventional bulbs. They use 75% less energy and lasts nearly 10 times longer. Then there are also appliances like the air conditioner, water heater and refrigerator that consume a lot of power too. Do remember to turn them off when not in use and save some.
We love bright objects, don’t we? However, it has been found that decreasing the brightness of your screen, be it television or laptop, can have a huge impact on the power savings. A very bright screen increases the battery consumption which in turn translates to more power consumption. So what are you waiting for? Look for the sun icon in your laptop keyboard to adjust the screen brightness right away!
Checkout how minimally lit the room is. Courtesy G/O Architects from South Korea.
Technology has grown in leaps and bounds. Saving energy is now possible at a click of a button. Be it your mobile phone, laptop or even air conditioner, most of them now comes with an option to switch to the energy saving mode. Save power and make use of this feature at least once a day. You will be surprised to note how your electricity consumption is being reduced dramatically.
Most of us have the habit of charging our cell phones in the night. While studies have shown that overnight charging could cause excessive heating to the device, it also results in unnecessary electricity consumption. Did you know that despite turning off appliances, they gobble up energy? Hence, it is a good idea to plug off all your appliances at night and save power. However, do not forget to turn them on the next morning! Opt for devices which have built in energy saving features. After a set time, such gadgets stop consuming too much electricity.
It is always better to be safe than sorry. Constantly monitor the power consumption levels at your home and once it crosses the threshold, you can be more cautious and cut down on excess power consumption. There are several devices that measure electricity levels. Installing such devices can, in turn, help in the electricity savings at home.
Smart meters are a great option to consider that can provide more information than the regular conventional meters. Smartphone apps help to track the utilization of electricity once the smart meters are in place. The usage will then be available to all the users at their fingertips!
Home appliances consume a lot of power. When you purchase kitchen appliances, remember that it is not only the cost of the kitchen appliance, it also involves an unforeseen cost that comes with the usage of the brand new appliance. It is the operational cost that comes as a part of your monthly electricity bill. Dishwashers, refrigerator, microwave oven and even the laundry machine can quickly add up to the numbers on your bill. It would be a wise decision to go for energy star rated products that consume minimal power.
It is time to sit back and take a relook at all your kitchen appliances. Say goodbye to the old dishwashers and buy new ones that will consume less water and electricity. Same is the case with refrigerators. The new ones on the market use less energy when compared to the old ones.
There are several apps available on the internet that helps to turn off your mobile device automatically. One can even schedule the timing to turn off the mobile every day using this option. The intelligent plug is another option that automatically turns off a mobile device to save power.
It goes without saying that small steps create a big impact. Making conscious and significant changes at your home can help you cut down on the hefty power bills and also help the city achieve its power saving targets. With the Government taking several steps to bring down the power consumption including green buildings, it is the time that we too do our bit to preserve electricity.
