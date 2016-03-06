How do I clean and maintain my kitchen equipment?

Kitchens are the undoubtedly the busiest part of a modern home. Not simply a perfunctory area for preparing and cooking food, kitchens are central gathering spaces used for socialising, entertaining, and congregating. The kitchen is the workhorse for the entire abode, and consequently tends to bear the brunt of the mess and untidiness in the home. In order to get the most out of your kitchen space, you need to ensure it is well-maintained and looked after. As well as the joinery, cupboards, flooring and surfaces, the most valuable assets in your kitchen are the appliances. As well as having your appliances regularly serviced, it is also a good idea to clean them thoroughly and frequently.

Today on homify we are going to look at some of the most common appliances, and the best way to keep them clean and in good working order. Read on for some handy hints, great cleaning tips, and interior kitchen inspiration!