Zero cost, total style: 9 ingenious upcycling ideas

April Kennedy April Kennedy
möbel aus rolltreppen-stufen, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Living roomSofas & armchairs
The only thing better than recycling is upcycling! Every year people throw out perfectly useful objects that have outgrown their original function. While many of these items are recycled, there's really nothing better than transforming these old objects into cool new pieces of furniture.

Old objects have life and history that just add a warm, personal touch to any decor. So without further ado let's get going! All you need are some unwanted goods and a little sense of adventure. Here are 9 awesome upcycling ideas to get you started. Enjoy!

Coffee table on wheels

20100, Mechart Milano Mechart Milano Living roomSide tables & trays Aluminium/Zinc Black
Upcycling has passed its infancy stages and we are entering a more sophisticated realm these days. Just check out this coffee table on wheels! The base is composed of old engine parts and the smoky black glass top is the perfect finish. It is dark, sexy and just a little bit glamorous. If you want to see more, check out Mechart Milano.

Tree of knowledge

BaumRegal, Badabaum Badabaum Living roomStorage
This bookcase in a tree just perfectly epitomises the idea of growing through learning. The tree adds a gentle organic feel to the room and the shelving undulates beautifully. We love it!

Skateboard lamp

New Upcycling Skatelamps, Colourform Colourform Study/officeLighting
If your bones are getting a little too weary for skateboarding, this lamp might appeal. Note how the base has been drilled with holes to create little penholders.

Cute palette seats

Trendiges Upcycling-Möbel für moderne Wohnräume, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Living roomSide tables & trays
No article on upcycling is complete without a couple of wooden palette projects. Here we have a fairly sophisticated set of crate chairs for your living room. They are cute and the seating even doubles as a little bookshelf.

Escalator seats

möbel aus rolltreppen-stufen, gabarage upcycling design gabarage upcycling design Living roomSofas & armchairs
These sofas are made from old escalator stairs. These are obviously a rare find. But this just goes to show how Eco Designers can create very cool items of furniture with the most unusual industrial objects.

Record clock

Wanduhr aus einer echten Schallplatte Berlin Skyline, citybomb.de citybomb.de Living roomLighting
Many of us love the eclectic look of upcycled furniture, but don't have the time or inclination to take on DIY projects. If this is you, consider an upcycled record clock by City Bomb. They can be custom-made to illustrate any city you wish.

Camera, lights and action!

SpiegelreflexLampen, LampenSchmiede LampenSchmiede Living roomLighting
Old cameras are beautiful objects that were designed and built with great love and care. But if you thought they had passed their expiry date, think again! The flash in this retro film camera has been replaced with a small light to create a camera light!

Recycled tin lamps

Lampe, Lockengelöt Lockengelöt Living roomLighting
Old tins and drums are perhaps one of the more ubiquitous materials lying around many neighbourhoods. They can easily be cut to size and transformed into lamps, seating or cute pots for your plants. 

Palette coffee table

SAGRA mesa palet. 68x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
For those who think upcycled wooden palettes are a little ho-hum, you might think differently after seeing this lovely coffee table. The palette has been stained a distinguished dark colour and covered with a great, thick piece of glass.

The possibilities for upcycling are endless, so keep reading! You'll find more inspiration here: Upcycling: Everything old is new again!

The red brick home with a difference
Have you upcycled any old objects? Let us know your tips in the comments field below!

